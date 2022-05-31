This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the respective prospectus supplements to the short form base shelf prospectuses of the applicable Funds indicated in the chart below.
TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: INC.UN, FTN, DFN, FFN, FTU, LFE, PDV, DF, YCM, XMF.A, XTD, DS) Quadravest Capital Management Inc. (“Quadravest”), the investment manager of the Companies listed below (together, the “Companies”), announces today that effective June 1, 2022, the Companies will discontinue the payment of the service fee which is currently paid to dealers whose clients hold Class A Shares, Capital Shares, Equity Shares or Units, as applicable, of the Companies.
This change is required in order for the Companies to comply with applicable securities laws across all dealer platforms. The discontinuation of the service fee will reduce the expenses of each of the Companies, thereby increasing the returns of each Company.
|Company Name
|TSX Symbol
|Base Shelf
|Prospectus Supplement
|Income Financial
|INC.UN
|July 23, 2021*
|April 8, 2022
|Financial 15 Split Corp.
|FTN
|November 22, 2021
|November 22, 2021
|Dividend 15 Split Corp.
|DFN
|July 3, 2020
|January 25, 2022
|North American Financial 15 Split Corp.
|FFN
|July 3, 2020*
|April 12, 2022
|US Financial 15 Split Corp.
|FTU
|-
|-
|Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.
|LFE
|February 11, 2022
|March 16, 2022
|Prime Dividend Corp.
|PDV
|-
|-
|Dividend 15 Split II Corp.
|DF
|May 7, 2021*
|April 12, 2022
|New Commerce Split Corp.
|YCM
|-
|-
|M Split Corp.
|XMF.A
|-
|-
|TDb Split Corp.
|XTD
|December 1, 2021
|December 2, 2021
|Dividend Select 15 Corp.
|DS
|December 9, 2021*
|December 13, 2021
|*as amended
Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Companies. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect a Company’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although each of the Companies believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.