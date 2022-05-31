Berkshire Sterile ranked in the top 50 fastest-growing women-led companies

Lee, MA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a small-scale fill finish CMO located in Lee, MA, was recently identified as a top-growing woman-led and woman-owned company for the second year in a row.

The Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking compiled a list of the fastest growing women-led or women-owned companies and recognized the top 50. To qualify for the ranking, businesses must be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and must have annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula that combines percentage and absolute growth. From January to December of 2021, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $6.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 30,000 people.

BSM co-founder and co-owner, Dr. Andrea Wagner helped establish Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in 2014, and the company has since exploded in growth. BSM was recognized as the 21st fastest-growing company in 2021 by the WPO and JPMorgan. In 2020, BSM ranked seventh on their list. Currently, Andrea serves as the Chief Technical Officer where she closely monitors the coordination of the process engineering, quality control, business development, and project management teams to meet the constantly changing customer requirements and critical deadlines.

Despite a brief shutdown of the company’s largest filling line to update and enhance it in 2021 and a lower demand for expedited COVID treatment productions, BSM remained highly profitable and grew its team to 200 employees. BSM continues to project rising projects and significant growth, and it is currently installing a new filling line that will expand its capacity three-fold.

In the same week BSM was awarded by the WPO, Andrea Wagner was recognized as an Enterprising Woman of the Year for 2022. The highly competitive and prestigious award celebrates the world’s top female entrepreneurs. Berkshire Sterile was the second recognized company on this list of 92 winners.

“In creating this company, I never set out to be recognized,” stated Dr. Andrea Wagner, “we [the co-founders] had a goal to provide superior drug product manufacturing, enhance the state-of-art in sterile filling, and surround this with the highest quality assurance achievable and impeccable customer service. Each day, we strive to get a bit smarter about how we do things, and this has led us to our success that far exceeded our expectations. We don’t expect to slow down anytime soon.”

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill/finish contract manufacturer which specializes in sterile filling of syringes, vials and cartridges for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, lyophilization of vials, dual chamber liquid/liquid and liquid/lyo all within an isolator. Lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. Please visit the company’s website or contact Berkshire Sterile at info@berkshiresterile.com for more information.

