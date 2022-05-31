Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Discontinuing Service Fees for S Split Corp., Top 10 Split Trust and World Financial Split Share Corp.

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN, TXT.UN, WFS) Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., the manager of S Split Corp., Top 10 Split Trust and World Financial Split Share Corp. (collectively, the “Funds”) announces effective today, that the Funds will discontinue paying service fees, which are currently paid to dealers whose beneficial owners hold Class A shares or Capital units of the Funds. An increasing number of TSX traded funds have discontinued or did not offer service fees. Discontinuing service fees will lower the management expense ratios of the Funds and will also enhance the ability for fee-based accounts to hold Class A shares or Capital units of the Funds.



