Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® Platform and resulting broad pipeline has the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Cowen's 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

Thursday, June 2nd, 10:30 a.m. ET

Please find a link to the fireside chat here.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 8th, 1:30 p.m. ET

Please find a link to the fireside chat here.

Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Monday, June 13th, 3:20 p.m. PT

Please find a link to the fireside chat here.

A webcast of the panel can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com and will be available for up to 90 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies.

