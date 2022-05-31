Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Strong First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022.



“Our first quarter results were highlighted by strong performances in our hunting and shooting sports, apparel, and footwear categories,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “The in-stock levels for ammunition continue to improve, driving traffic both on-line and in our stores. We added three new stores to our fleet during the quarter, and just last week celebrated the grand opening of our new spike camp store in Riverton, Wyoming. This now brings the total number of stores in our fleet to 126 across the U.S.”

Mr. Barker continued, “We continue to closely monitor the impact of the current macro-economic environment on consumer behavior. Our broad assortment across multiple categories of product provides us with the ability to serve the changing needs of the consumer. With our position as the value-price leader in our industry, and with our growing omni-channel presence, we remain confident in our ability to serve the customer who is seeking the brands and equipment needed to enjoy the outdoors.”

For the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022:

Net sales were $309.5 million, a decrease of 5.3%, compared to $327.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The net sales decrease was primarily due to lower sales demand across all product categories as we anniversaried the increased demand during the first fiscal quarter of 2021 driven by the COVID-19 economic stimulus package (the American Rescue Plan) and social unrest. This increase was partially offset by the addition of 13 new stores since May 1, 2021, which contributed $20.0 million in revenue to the current quarter.





Same store sales decreased 11.6% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021. This was primarily driven by a decrease in demand across all product categories due to the tough year-over-year comparison as described above.





Gross profit was $99.1 million or 32.0% of net sales, compared to $104.0 million or 31.8% of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The 20-basis point improvement as a percentage of net sales can be attributed to favorable product sales mix and higher product margins, partially offset by higher overall transportation costs.





Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $96.1 million, an increase of 6.3%, compared to $90.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. This increase was the result of a return to pre-pandemic levels of marketing and travel activities, the timing of new store openings, and higher depreciation, payroll and rent expense.





Net income was $2.0 million, compared to net income of $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $2.2 million compared to adjusted net income of $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).





Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million, compared to $23.5 million in the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").





Diluted earnings per share were $0.05 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.23 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.05 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.28 for the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").



Balance sheet highlights as of April 30, 2022:



The Company ended the first quarter with net debt of $40.8 million, comprised of $98.5 million of borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $57.7 million of cash on hand.





Total liquidity was $168.2 million as of the end of the first quarter, comprised of $110.5 million of availability on the revolving credit facility, which does not give effect to the amended credit agreement entered into after the end of the first quarter, and $57.7 million of cash on hand.



Amended and Restated Credit Agreement:

On May 27, 2022, the Company and subsidiaries of the Company, each as borrowers or guarantors, amended and restated the Credit Agreement governing the revolving credit facility with a consortium of banks led by Wells Fargo (the “Amended Credit Agreement”). The Amended Credit Agreement, among other things, increased the maximum borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility from $250.0 million to $350.0 million, subject to a borrowing base calculation, extended the maturity date from May 23, 2023 to May 27, 2027 and replaced LIBOR with Term SOFR as the benchmark interest rate and made certain conforming changes related thereto.

“The increased capacity of our revolving credit facility is reflective of the growth and health of our business and gives us additional flexibility to execute on our growth initiatives,” said Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse. “We appreciate the continued support from our lending partners as we further expand our business and grow our store footprint.”

Further information can be found in disclosure documents filed with the SEC and available at www.sportsmans.com.

Second Quarter 2022 Outlook:

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, net sales are expected to be in the range of $330 million to $350 million, anticipating that same store sales will be down 16% to 10% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.30.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for May 31, 2022, at 5:00PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sportsmans.com.

Non-GAAP Information:

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted net income as net income plus expenses incurred relating to costs incurred for the recruitment and hiring of key members of management, expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC and recognized tax benefits, as applicable. We define adjusted diluted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC, pre-opening expenses and costs incurred for the recruitment and hiring of key members of management. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company’s business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to have sufficient inventory of products in demand by our customers and our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "continue", "expect", "may", “opportunity”, "plan", "future", “ahead” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: current and future government regulations relating to the sale of firearms and ammunition, which may impact the supply and demand for the Company’s products and ability to conduct its business; the Company’s retail-based business model; general economic, market and other conditions and changes in consumer spending; the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States; competition in the outdoor activities and specialty retail market; changes in consumer demands; the Company’s expansion into new markets and planned growth; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 which was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.



Investor Contacts:

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp. Development

Sportsman’s Warehouse

(801) 566-6681

investors@sportsmans.com

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 % of net sales May 1, 2021 % of net sales YOY Variance Net sales $ 309,505 100.0 % $ 326,992 100.0 % ($ 17,487 ) Cost of goods sold 210,414 68.0 % 222,945 68.2 % (12,531 ) Gross profit 99,091 32.0 % 104,047 31.8 % (4,956 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 96,085 31.0 % 90,419 27.7 % 5,666 Income from operations 3,006 1.0 % 13,628 4.1 % (10,622 ) Interest expense 567 0.2 % 226 0.1 % 341 Income before income tax expense 2,439 0.8 % 13,402 4.0 % (10,963 ) Income tax expense 441 0.1 % 2,952 0.9 % (2,511 ) Net income $ 1,998 0.7 % $ 10,450 3.1 % ($ 8,452 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.24 ($ 0.19 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.23 ($ 0.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,938 43,690 248 Diluted 44,221 44,514 (293 )





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) April 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 57,705 $ 57,018 Accounts receivable, net 1,254 1,937 Merchandise inventories 436,438 386,560 Prepaid expenses and other 20,878 21,955 Total current assets 516,275 467,470 Operating lease right of use asset 245,861 243,047 Property and equipment, net 133,871 128,304 Goodwill 1,496 1,496 Definite lived intangible assets, net 252 264 Total assets $ 897,755 $ 840,581 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 100,618 $ 58,916 Accrued expenses 93,038 109,012 Operating lease liability, current 41,697 40,924 Income taxes payable 10,091 9,500 Revolving line of credit 98,505 66,054 Total current liabilities 343,949 284,406 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 5,513 5,779 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 232,613 236,227 Total long-term liabilities 238,126 242,006 Total liabilities 582,075 526,412 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 441 439 Additional paid-in capital 90,362 90,851 Accumulated earnings 224,877 222,879 Total stockholders’ equity 315,680 314,169 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 897,755 $ 840,581





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 1,998 $ 10,450 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,387 5,767 Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees 63 66 Amortization of Intangible assets 24 10 Noncash operating lease expense 3,535 1,386 Deferred income taxes (266 ) (56 ) Stock based compensation 1,358 1,016 Change in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net 683 7 Operating lease liabilities (9,191 ) (7,235 ) Merchandise inventory (49,878 ) (43,643 ) Prepaid expenses and other 1,014 (910 ) Accounts payable 41,241 34,128 Accrued expenses (15,402 ) (7,951 ) Income taxes payable and receivable 591 2,955 Net cash used in operating activities (16,843 ) (4,010 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment, net of amounts acquired (12,001 ) (5,615 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,001 ) (5,615 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net (payments) borrowings on line of credit 32,451 - (Decrease) Increase in book overdraft (1,075 ) 6,088 Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (1,845 ) (2,269 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 29,531 3,819 Net change in cash 687 (5,806 ) Cash at beginning of year 57,018 65,525 Cash at end of period $ 57,705 $ 59,719





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP dilutive earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Numerator: Net income $ 1,998 $ 10,450 Acquisition costs (3) - 2,845 Executive transition costs (4) 222 - Less tax benefit (57 ) (767 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,163 $ 12,528 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,221 44,514 Reconciliation of earnings per share: Dilutive earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.23 Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator - 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.05 $ 0.28 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net income $ 1,998 $ 10,450 Interest expense 567 226 Income tax expense (benefit) 441 2,952 Depreciation and amortization 7,411 5,777 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 1,358 1,016 Pre-opening expenses (2) 951 195 Acquisition costs (3) - 2,845 Executive transition costs (4) 222 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,948 $ 23,461 (1) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan. (2) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory or capital expenditures required to open a location. (3) For the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021 includes $2.8 million of expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with Great Outdoors Group. (4) Expenses incurred relating to the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team. These events are not expected to be recurring.





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of second quarter 2022 guidance: Estimated Q2 '22 Low High Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 9,590 $ 13,150 Executive transition costs (1) $ 200 $ 200 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 9,790 $ 13,350 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,500 44,500 Reconciliation of earnings per share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ 0.30 Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator - - Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ 0.30 (1) Expenses incurred relating to the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team. These events are not expected to be recurring.



