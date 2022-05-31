Dream Impact Trust Announces $40 Million Impact Debenture Offering

This press release contains forward-looking information that is based upon assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties as indicated in the cautionary note contained within this press release.

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) ("Dream Impact", "we", "our" or the "Trust") today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell, to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank, $40 million principal amount of 5.75% convertible impact unsecured subordinated debentures of the Trust due December 31, 2027, (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). The closing of the Offering is expected on or about June 9, 2022.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 30 and December 31 each year, commencing on December 31, 2022. The Debentures will be convertible at the holder’s option into units of the Trust ("Units") at a conversion price of $8.00 per Unit representing a conversion rate of 125.0000 Units per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures. The Debentures will not be redeemable before December 31, 2025. The Debentures will be direct subordinated unsecured obligations of the Trust.

The net proceeds from the Debentures are intended to be used for expenditures associated with eligible impact investments in accordance with the Trust’s Impact Financing Framework, released in 2021, as amended on May 30, 2022. The Trust is currently in advanced stages of negotiation for over $55 million of income properties, comprising over 200 multi-family rental units, in addition to land slated for redevelopment. The Trust’s pipeline of assets are complementary to its existing portfolio, as they are well located and adjacent to existing or future public transit hubs in the GTA. The remaining proceeds will be earmarked for the Trust’s development projects aligned with the Trust’s Impact Financing Framework. Prior to the allocation of the net proceeds of the Offering, the net proceeds may be initially utilized, in part or in full, for repayments of certain of the Trust’s credit facilities, and ultimately will be allocated to finance, in whole or in part, expenditures associated with eligible impact investments in accordance with the Trust’s Impact Financing Framework.

The Debentures will be offered by way of a shelf prospectus supplement to the Trust’s short form base shelf prospectus dated December 2, 2021, to be filed on or about June 2, 2022 with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada.

The press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States (“U.S”). The securities being offered and the Units issuable upon the conversion, redemption of maturity of the Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and accordingly are not being offered for sale and may not be offered, sold or delivered directly or indirectly within the U.S., its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of that Act.

About Dream Impact

Dream Impact is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and investment holdings, and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Impact are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; while generating attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca .

