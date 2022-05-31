Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s Victory Highlights The Power Of Running on Anti-Corruption

Washington, D.C., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- End Citizens United // Let America Vote President Tiffany Muller released the following statement on the results of the Democratic primary in OR-05:

"Last week, Jamie McLeod-Skinner was declared the winner of the Democratic primary in Oregon’s fifth congressional district. McLeod-Skinner defeated Congressman Kurt Schrader with a clear message of rejecting corporate PAC money, standing up to Big Pharma to lower prescription drug prices, taking on the oil and gas industry to tackle climate change, and banning members of Congress from trading stock, so they fight for working families, not themselves. That anti-corporate PAC, anti-corruption message yet again proved to be salient with voters, especially against a sitting politician who took millions from corporate PACs and frequently sided with corporate special interests.

"Voters are fed up with inaction in Washington and feel like they are being left behind in favor of a corrupt system that only allows the wealthy and powerful to succeed. That's why we are seeing this message resonante in districts across the country, from urban centers in swing states like Pittsburgh to rural districts in Oregon.

"Democrats should embrace this anti-corruption message. Many, if not all, of the ultra-MAGA Republicans who are running for Congress this cycle are backed or propped up by corporate money. And almost all incumbent Republicans are on the record siding with corporate America over working families–from siding with Big Pharma against lowering the cost of prescription drugs, to allowing Big Oil companies to continue to gouge gas prices, to refusing to help solve the baby formula shortage. Democrats need to aggressively expose Republicans for consistently putting corporate special interests and their big donors above doing what’s right for working Americans."

