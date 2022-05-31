AnPac Bio Reports 49.1% Decrease in Net Loss in First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s financial statements and related financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accountant. These financial results could differ materially if they were reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accountant.



Financial highlights for the First Quarter 2022

Total revenue was approximately RMB2.0 million (US$309,000) for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9.9% from approximately RMB2.2 million for the same period of 2021.

Gross profit margin was 55.4% for the first quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 3.0% from 58.4% for the same period of 2021.

The average selling price (“ASP”) of CDA-based tests was RMB233 (US$36.8) for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of RMB168.0, or 41.9% from RMB401.0 for the same period of 2021, primarily due to focusing on more conventional cancer detection tests at lower prices.

Net loss was approximately RMB14.9 million (US$2.4 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of approximately RMB29.3 million for the same period of 2021, 49.1% decrease from the same period in 2021. The net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to approximately RMB2.9 million (US$463,000) of selling and marketing expenses, approximately RMB2.4 million (US$380,000) of research and development expenses and approximately RMB10.3 million (US$1.6 million) of general and administrative expenses.

Non-GAAP net loss¹ was approximately RMB12.1 million (US$1.9 million) for the first quarter of 2022, reduced from a non-GAAP net loss of approximately RMB15.0 million for the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was reduced by 19.0% compared with the same period of 2021.

Short-term debt was approximately RMB11.5 million (US$1.8 million) as of March 31, 2021, a decrease of 66.1% from approximately RMB33.8 million at the end of last fiscal year (December 31, 2021). The decrease in short-term debt was mainly due to the company issued an aggregate of 4,842,198 shares for the Registered Convertible Debentures in principal balance of approximately RMB17,8 million (US$2,8 million) by March 16, 2022.

(1) Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding change in fair value of convertible debts and stock-based compensation. For more information, refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

Business Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022

The Company continued to receive validation on the efficacy of CDA testing through clinical study follow-ups. As of March 31, 2022, AnPac Bio had contacted 27,254 individuals tested using CDA packages in China and received substantive feedback regarding health conditions and disease development from 16,052 individuals.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company filed 260 patent applications globally, among which 155 patents had been granted, including 22 patents granted in the United States, 68 in greater China (including eight in Taiwan), and 65 in other countries and regions.

The Company continued to build a cancer risk assessment database, which totaled approximately 258,238 samples as of March 31, 2022, including approximately 214,085 samples from commercial CDA-based tests and approximately 44,153 samples from research studies.

On March 29, 2022, the Company signed an investment agreement with Shanghai Stonedrop Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership) (“Stonedrop”), a previous investor of the Group. Stonedrop agreed to invest RMB2 million (approximately $314,000) to the Group in exchange for 872,829 shares. The Group received RMB 1 million (approximately $157,000) and issued 872,829 shares to Stonedrop as the date of this filing.

The Company delivered an aggregate of 4,842,197 shares reserved for convertible debentures in principal balance of approximately RMB17.9 million (US$2.8 million) by March 16, 2022 at conversion prices ranging from US$0.34 to US$1.0 per share. The Company also issued 6,000,000 shares as reserve for potential convertible loans conversion in the first quarter of 2022.

Dr. Chris Yu, Co-CEO and Co-Chairman of AnPac Bio commented: “We are pleased with our overall performance in the first quarter of 2022. Our financial performance was improved in a number of important areas. We have significantly reduced our net loss by 49.1% and our short debt was reduced by 66.1% in Q1 2022, compared with the same period last year. In product development and commercialization area, following successfully passing Class III medical device tests at our National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) designated testing laboratory in December 2021, we have begun developing plans for our Class III medical device clinical trials and selecting suited hospitals for the trials. While we are still experiencing negative effects of COVID-19, we intend to work very hard to make progress in a number of critical areas, including fund raising, cost cutting, product commercialization, including Class III medical device certification, and market penetration.”

Key Items of Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Revenues

Total revenues decreased by 9.9% to approximately RMB2.0 million (US$309,000) for the first quarter of 2022 from approximately RMB2.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a significant decrease in our revenue from cancer screening and detection tests.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 3.3% to approximately RMB878,000 (US$139,000) for the first quarter of 2022 from approximately RMB908,000 for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease of approximately RMB 300,000 cost of revenue from cancer screening and detection tests, which was in line with the decrease in our revenue from sales of cancer screening and detection tests. Offset by the increased cost of revenues from technology services and retail products was approximately RMB270,000, no such cost incurred for the same period of 2021.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross margin was 55.4% for the first quarter of 2022, representing a slight decrease from 58.4% for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower selling prices we charged for CDA-based tests.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 24.1% to approximately RMB2.9 million (US$463,000) for the first quarter of 2022 from approximately RMB3.9 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to less marketing activity.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses decreased by 28.3% to approximately RMB2.4 million (US$380,000) for the first quarter of 2022 from approximately RMB3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to less research and development activities for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by 46.5% to approximately RMB10.3 million (US$1.6 million) for the first quarter of 2022 from approximately RMB19.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the decreased share-based compensation.

Change in fair value of convertible debt

The Company recognized the convertible debt at fair value. For the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, the Company recognized an aggregated unrealized loss of approximately RMB85,000 (US$13,000) and approximately RMB3.2 million, respectively, due to changes in fair value of convertible debt.

Net Loss

Net loss decreased to approximately RMB14.9 million (US$2.4 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to approximately RMB29.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB0.85 (US$0.13) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to that of RMB2.43 for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) on January 1, 2022. The guidance requires the lessee to record operating leases on the balance sheet with a right-of-use asset and corresponding liability for future payment obligations. The Company recognized right of use assets and lease liabilities of approximately $1.30 million and $1.32 million as of March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately RMB462,000 (US$73,000), compared to approximately RMB9.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 155 issued patents as of March 31, 2022. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked first globally in multi-cancer screening and detection test sample volume (accumulative to January 2021). AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)





December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 9,251 462 73 Advances to suppliers 4,704 7,030 1,109 Accounts receivable, net 5,554 3,730 588 Amounts due from related parties, net 200 843 133 Inventories, net 490 424 67 Other current assets, net 3,350 4,489 708 Total current assets 23,549 16,978 2,678 Property and equipment, net 20,264 19,656 3,101 Land use rights, net 1,138 1,132 179 Intangible assets, net 8,857 8,434 1,330 Goodwill 12,758 12,758 2,013 Right of use assets - 8,269 1,304 Long-term investments 923 742 117 TOTAL ASSETS. 67,489 67,969 10,722 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Short-term debts 33,759 11,452 1,807 Accounts payable 2,732 3,717 586 Advance from customers 4,174 4,168 657 Amounts due to related parties 2,471 1,907 301 Lease liability-current - 975 154 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,770 21,469 3,387 Total current liabilities 62,906 43,688 6,892 Deferred tax liabilities 2,158 2,068 326 Lease liability-non-current - 7,379 1,164 Other long-term liabilities 1,107 1,100 174 TOTAL LIABILITIES. 66,171 54,235 8,556 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ deficit: Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.01 par value per share; 70,000,000 shares authorized, 16,604,402 and 23,769,917 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively) 1,096 1,551 245 Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.01 par value per share; 30,000,000 authorized, 2,773,100 and 2,773,100 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022) 185 185 29 Additional paid-in capital 465,334 491,819 77,583 Accumulated deficit (475,646 ) (490,285 ) (77,341 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,532 4,908 774 Total AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shareholders’ equity (deficit) (4,499 ) 8,178 1,290 Non-controlling interests 5,817 5,556 876 Total shareholders’ equity 1,318 13,734 2,166 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 67,489 67,969 10,722





ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

2022

2022

RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Cancer screening and detection tests 2,182 1,137 178 Physical checkup packages 3 5 1 Technology service - 620 98 Retail revenue - 206 32 Total revenues 2,185 1,968 309 Cost of revenues (908 ) (878 ) (139 ) Gross Profit 1,277 1,090 170 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (3,863 ) (2,932 ) (463 ) Research and development expenses (3,356 ) (2,407 ) (380 ) General and administrative expenses (19,226 ) (10,287 ) (1,623 ) Loss from operations (25,168 ) (14,536 ) (2,296 ) Non-operating income and expenses: Interest expense, net (624 ) (93 ) (15 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (139 ) 2 - Share of net loss in equity method investments (77 ) (181 ) (29 ) Other income (expense), net (45 ) (97 ) (15 ) Change in fair value of convertible debt (3,215 ) (85 ) (13 ) Loss before income taxes (29,268 ) (14,990 ) (2,368 ) Income tax benefit 22 90 14 Net loss (29,246 ) (14,900 ) (2,354 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (217 ) (261 ) (41 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (29,029 ) (14,639 ) (2,313 ) Loss per share: Class A and B Ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.43 ) (0.85 ) (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share Ordinary shares - basic and diluted 11,958,033 17,301,503 17,301,503 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation differences (1,604 ) 376 59 Total comprehensive loss (30,850 ) (14,524 ) (2,295 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (217 ) (261 ) (41 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (30,633 ) (14,263 ) (2,254 )

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net loss is calculated as net income adjusted for change in fair value of convertible debts and stock-based compensation expense. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with US GAAP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP net loss

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)