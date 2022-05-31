Lower Price on Semaglutide (Generic Brand of Ozempic®) for Type 2 Diabetes at Canada Drugs Direct

VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimates are that around one in 10 adult Americans are diabetic, and the majority of them are among the 24 million plus that have Type 2 diabetes and are insulin resistant. Anyone who has full Type 2 diabetes will almost always need to use medication to keep their blood sugar from staying elevated for long periods of time. The A1C hemoglobin measure how well your medication and other contributing factors are working for you, and blood sugar control medications like Semaglutide (Ozempic) are among the ones Americans buy for less when ordering from Canada and pharmacies like Canada Drugs Direct.

All of these medications are oral diabetes medication, and examples of how not every diabetic needs to take insulin when managing their diabetes. Oral blood sugar meds can be sufficient for younger Type 2 diabetics without contributing factors making their diabetes worse, but of these three it is Ozempic that has the most buzz around it. All of these medications and others are ones that Americans can purchase for less from outside of the country, but Ozempic is making such a splash as a new diabetes medication because it may promote more weight loss for diabetics.

Type 2 diabetics will learn that 7% is the threshold where they need to be at or under with those A1C Hemoglobin tests. Ozempic has proven itself to be reliable for getting down to that number provided the individual is making diet and exercise level changes to go along with the medication. As it relates to weight loss from Ozempic though, doctors will be cautious to screen patients in a way that ensures weight loss is not their primary aim in using the medication. Ozempic is a medication indicated only for blood sugar control and should not have other primary treatment aims attached to it.

Patients may also be approved to switch to Ozempic when at risk of cardiovascular health concerns while diabetic. Anyone making the switch to Ozempic and struggling to afford diabetes treatment medications can consider having the prescription filled online at a Canadian pharmacy where it is possible to pay less for Rx drugs.

