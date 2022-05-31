EON Reality and Cho Thavee Public Company Limited Expand Knowledge Metaverse Into Thailand

The partnership will initially cover 50,000 students and 7,500 interns and workers

IRVINE, CA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EON Reality Inc. (“EON Reality”), a global leader in Augmented- and Virtual-Reality-based knowledge and skills transfer for industry and education, announces a new partnership with Cho Thavee Public Company Limited (“Cho Thavee”) in Thailand to expand the Knowledge Metaverse starting with 50,000 students and 7,500 interns and workers, with plans of expanding throughout Thailand and Laos.

As a pioneer in the transportation business who has since become a leader in cutting-edge technology, Cho Thavee is a company that is primed to begin implementing the power of EON Reality’s EON-XR and the Knowledge Metaverse on an everyday basis. This partnership also marks the formal launch of EON Reality’s support for Thailand’s groundbreaking Infinitland project.

“EON Reality is extremely excited to formally begin our partnership with Cho Thavee, as we believe this will provide a massive opportunity for both EON Reality, Cho Thavee and all of Thailand,” said Dan Lejerskar, CEO of EON Reality. “In situations like this, EON Reality is pleased to be able to offer life-changing technology like the Knowledge Metaverse to countless students and working professionals throughout Thailand and the region. We believe that both our partnership and Infinitland have a real possibility of being the prototype to shape the way that the next generation learns and grows with the Knowledge Metaverse worldwide.”

Powered by EON-XR and the Knowledge Metaverse, Cho Thavee will be able to expand on its XR offerings to students and trainees within Infinitland and beyond. By utilizing the technology to share and create immersive and interactive experiences using lifelike 3D models, it can provide truly unique and memorable content in ways that would likely not otherwise be possible.

Through EON Reality and its newest partner in Southeast Asia, Cho Thavee, countless students and work interns will not only be important users and beneficiaries of EON-XR and the Knowledge Metaverse, but they will also help to shape the international growth of the technology across EON Reality’s global network. Over the past two years, EON Reality has seen over 100 different institutions and companies around the globe, like Cho Thavee, become committed creators and curators for the growing Knowledge Metaverse — each creating and sharing experiences based on their own areas of expertise. With the addition of Cho Thavee and Infinitland to EON Reality’s ever-growing network, the possibilities and reality of expanding the Knowledge Metaverse and related capabilities have never been greater or more assured.

This partnership with EON Reality is pivotal and strategic to our Infinitland project and for knowledge transfer and education in Thailand and Laos. EON-XR will fill in the key missing gaps with its right platform, technologies and solutions to successfully implement Infinitland and the Knowledge Metaverse in both countries, significantly benefiting students and knowledge workers in the new knowledge economy,” says Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai, CEO of Cho Thavee.

About EON Reality

EON Reality is a leading company in Augmented- and Virtual-Reality-based experience creation for education and industry as well as the reputed creators of the Knowledge Metaverse. EON Reality’s over 20 years of existence and success are tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every person on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality developed and launched EON-XR, a SaaS-based platform dedicated to the democratization of XR content creation that brings code-free XR development and publishing to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and any other XR-focused devices. EON-XR can be used in devices of different sizes, in different shapes and at different types of locations: from hand-held mobile devices, to head-mounted displays, to large-scale screens, and even at mega-size facilities. EON Reality’s global network now comprises of more than 1.1 million licenses who are collectively building the Knowledge Metaverse in more than 100 locations. EON Reality has also created the world’s leading XR library for education and industry with access to at least 2.16 million 3D assets and counting. For further information, visit www.eonreality.com .

About Cho Thavee PCL

Cho Thavee is a leading engineering integrator providing a wide range of products and services. With its long history, vast experience, and the specialties of its executives and teams, Cho Thavee has successfully: combined the fields of world-class engineering technology with professional management; developed its capability to design, create and produce commercial vehicles; expanded its business into project management of inland transportation and rail transportation for special project pertaining to logistics: and provided other related services dealing with the company’s products and services. For further information, visit www.cho.co.th .