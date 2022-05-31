EGO.COM - An Iconic Cardano NFT Project is Gaining Momentum

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EGO.com, a Cardano-based NFT services provider with an iconic name, has been making rounds within the NFT space. This up-and-coming project with a promise to facilitate a “Digital Renaissance in art” is quickly gaining a “crypto gem” reputation in the current bear market.





EGO.com, a decentralized creative realm for artists and collectors, is quickly gaining the attention of retail and institutional investors within the Cardano ecosystem. Harnessing the power of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology, EGO.com has marketed itself as the key player in facilitating the NFT market transition from “JPEGs with bragging rights” to a “Digital Renaissance” in art.

The project has seen substantial investor interest, even within an otherwise squeamish market dominated by ‘bearish’ sentiment. EGO.com private sale, which has been running since May 25, has been attracting record numbers of investors who have been persuaded by the potential of EGO.com to radically reshape the trajectory of modern art with the help of NFTs. The private sale is still ongoing (until June 15), and some of our readers may be eligible. Please reach out to sales@ego.com.

EGO.com has also secured a strategic partnership with ADAX, a Cardano-based exchange, with an EGO.com public sale scheduled to take place on ADAX on June 16, with a 24-hour priority round for ADAX stakers. Projections derived from early private sale data indicate substantial investor interest, signaling the likelihood of a massively oversubscribed first round.

About EGO.com

EGO.com is a fully decentralized creative realm built on the backbone of Plutus smart contracts. Led by a team of artists, art dealers, and DeFi professionals, EGO.com is harnessing the power of NFT technology to ensure that artists and collectors make the most of their digital assets. Artists can show off their prowess by minting NFTs of their artwork. Collectors can earn rewards from staking their Cardano-based NFT collections. Investors can hedge against short-term price fluctuations in style. Every step towards the ‘Digital Renaissance’ in art, EGO.com is there to provide professional, 360° degree support for all of your NFT needs.

