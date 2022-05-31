ACAMS Australasia Conference Takes Deep Dive on AFC Priorities and Risks with More than 30 Expert Speakers

Miami, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to help compliance practitioners meet rising regulatory risks across the Australasian region, ACAMS will host a special 2-day training and networking event for its 2nd Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Australasia. Beginning on June 20th, attendees of this in-person event will hear from high-level expert speakers on the most pressing regional compliance topics of today, including recent regulatory changes, sanctions practices tied to the invasion of Ukraine, emerging illicit-finance typologies in the Pacific Islands and Papua New Guinea, strategies to combat human trafficking with existing due diligence procedures, and regional environmental-crime risks linked to crypto-assets and transnational money flows.

The event’s keynote speakers—Nicole Rose, PSM, CEO of AUSTRAC, and David Shannon, Director of Mutual Evaluations for the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering—will also outline anti-financial crime (AFC) priorities across the region.

In addition to having the chance to meet their peers face-to-face in networking sessions, attendees will be able to pose their compliance questions directly to the conference’s high-level subject-matter experts representing the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Australian Federal Police, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Banking Group, National Australia Bank (NAB), BSP Financial Group, MoneyGram, Crown Resorts, International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), University of Canberra, and others.

“Money laundering and other financial crimes have increasingly dominated headlines throughout Australasia in recent years and AFC professionals are under greater pressure to root out illicit activity taking place in banks, money transfer firms, casinos, and other companies,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “To do that, the financial sector and government will need to work together to share compliance knowledge and best practices.”

“For this reason, we’ve designed this conference to serve not only as a platform to debate and discuss AFC guidance on emerging threats but also to empower attendees with practical advice that can be effectively implemented in their own institutions,” he said. “We’re all in this fight together, which is why this is an important opportunity for law enforcement officials, regulators, and compliance practitioners to expand their professional networks and AFC toolkits.”

The full program of the conference can be found here.

