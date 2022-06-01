Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results and operational highlights for the period ended March 31, 2022.



Financial Highlights

Net cash usage reported for operating activities in the quarter was reduced by 40%, or US$10.3 million, to US$15.5 million compared with US$25.8 million in the comparative quarter last year 1

For the quarter, net cash usage reported for operating activities, excluding inventory for the planned remestemcel-L product launch, was reduced by 50% to US$11.2 million from US$22.2 million in the comparative quarter

For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022, net cash usage reported for operating activities was reduced by 36%, or US$31.2 million, to US$54.8 million compared with US$86.0 million in the comparative period last year, and by 40% excluding inventory for the planned remestemcel-L product launch

Revenues in the quarter were US$2.0 million, including US$1.9 million from TEMCELL ® HS Inj. 2 royalties on sales for SR-aGvHD in Japan, an increase of 5% on the comparative quarter last year

HS Inj. royalties on sales for SR-aGvHD in Japan, an increase of 5% on the comparative quarter last year Revenues increased 46%, for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022, to US$8.0 million compared with US$5.5 million in the comparative period last year

Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was US$76.8 million, with up to an additional US$40 million available to be drawn down from existing financing facilities subject to certain milestones

Board and Management Highlights

Philip R. Krause, M.D. joined the Board of Directors in March. Dr. Krause was for the past decade Deputy Director, Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR) at the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Dr. Krause is currently Chair of the World Health Organization COVID Vaccines Research Expert Group, and most recently he shared responsibility for regulatory authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines in the US. Dr. Krause’s deep insights and knowledge of regulatory processes will be invaluable to Mesoblast as it prepares its resubmission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD)

Eric Rose, M.D. was appointed as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), having been a non-executive director of Mesoblast since 2013. Previously Chairman of Surgery at Columbia University’s School of Medicine, Dr. Rose brings to his new role an extensive record of excellence in clinical development and successful interactions at the highest levels with key regulatory, industry and government stakeholders including the United States FDA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Operational Highlights for Remestemcel-L

Resubmission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Mesoblast believes that the proposed potency assay measuring remestemcel-L’s in vitro anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory activity helps establish a clear understanding of remestemcel-L’s mechanism of action in SR-aGVHD, and demonstrates relevance to the in vivo clinical effect of the product in the 54-patient Phase 3 trial in children with SR-aGVHD

An investigator-initiated controlled study in children with SR-aGVHD stratified by baseline levels of inflammatory biomarkers, published late 2021 in the peer-reviewed journal Bone Marrow Transplantation, 3 showed that remestemcel-L provided a significant benefit in terms of both response and survival in children with the highest levels of inflammation and at greatest risk of death compared to best available therapy

showed that remestemcel-L provided a significant benefit in terms of both response and survival in children with the highest levels of inflammation and at greatest risk of death compared to best available therapy The study compared outcomes in 25 children from Mesoblast’s Phase 3 trial of remestemcel-L in SR-aGVHD with 27 closely matched children from the Mount Sinai Acute GVHD International Consortium (MAGIC). 4 In children with baseline MAGIC Algorithm Probability (MAP) biomarker levels ≥0.29, a level associated with significant GI inflammation and damage, and which is predictive of poor treatment responses and very high mortality in SR-aGVHD, treatment with remestemcel-L resulted in 67% Day 28 Overall Response and 64% Day 180 overall survival compared with 10% Day 28 Overall Response and 10% Day 180 survival in the MAGIC cohort (both p=0.01) when treated with various biologics, including ruxolitinib

In children with baseline MAGIC Algorithm Probability (MAP) biomarker levels ≥0.29, a level associated with significant GI inflammation and damage, and which is predictive of poor treatment responses and very high mortality in SR-aGVHD, treatment with remestemcel-L resulted in 67% Day 28 Overall Response and 64% Day 180 overall survival compared with 10% Day 28 Overall Response and 10% Day 180 survival in the MAGIC cohort (both p=0.01) when treated with various biologics, including ruxolitinib The proposed potency assay demonstrates a relationship between the product’s activity in vitro and its effects on survival in the Phase 3 trial, with the strongest correlation to survival in those patients at highest mortality risk as measured by clinical severity or high biomarker levels of inflammation

Additionally, Mesoblast has now generated data from the expanded access program (EAP 275) of 241 children which confirm the ability of the in-vitro potency assay to measure product activity relevant to survival outcomes

While global supply chain constraints impacted supply of assay kits during the quarter, our GMP contractor is now well resourced allowing final testing of product inventory for the BLA resubmission

In preparation for the expected FDA review, Mesoblast last week completed a successful mock pre-approval inspection of its GMP manufacturing facility and process comprising both on-site and virtual inspections by external auditors

Mesoblast will provide these new data to FDA and address all chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) outstanding items as required for the planned BLA resubmission in the coming quarter. If the resubmission is accepted, CBER will consider the adequacy of the clinical data in the context of the related CMC issues

COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

Provided an update on survival outcomes from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and plans for a pivotal trial with collaborative investigators

Through the initial 90 days, remestemcel-L reduced mortality by 48% compared to controls in a pre-specified analysis of 123 patients below age 65 (26% vs 44%, p=0.038), 5 , 6 but not in 97 patients over age 65, as previously reported. In an exploratory analysis in 73 patients under age 65 who also received dexamethasone as part of their standard of care, remestemcel-L reduced 90-day mortality by 77% compared to controls (14% vs 48%, p=0.0037). 5 , 6 These early survival outcomes in the remestemcel-L group relative to controls were maintained at later timepoints in those under age 65, with a 42% reduction in mortality through 12 months and with continued observed synergy with dexamethasone (p<0.05) 5,6

but not in 97 patients over age 65, as previously reported. In an exploratory analysis in 73 patients under age 65 who also received dexamethasone as part of their standard of care, remestemcel-L reduced 90-day mortality by 77% compared to controls (14% vs 48%, p=0.0037). These early survival outcomes in the remestemcel-L group relative to controls were maintained at later timepoints in those under age 65, with a 42% reduction in mortality through 12 months and with continued observed synergy with dexamethasone (p<0.05) The Phase 2/3 trial in COVID ARDS randomized 1:1 to either standard of care alone or standard of care plus two doses of remestemcel-L 2 million cells/kg 3-5 days apart. This two-dose regimen of remestemcel-L was the same as in the earlier compassionate use program where 11 of 12 patients were younger than 65 and 75% successfully came off ventilatory support. These pilot study results were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Cytotherapy. 7 . In contrast, remestemcel-L is used at an eight-dose regimen of 2 million cells/kg over four weeks in patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). The established extended dosing regimen in SR-aGVHD, another severe inflammatory condition, provides a rationale for exploring an extended course of remestemcel-L in older patients with COVID ARDS who have higher levels of inflammation

In contrast, remestemcel-L is used at an eight-dose regimen of 2 million cells/kg over four weeks in patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). The established extended dosing regimen in SR-aGVHD, another severe inflammatory condition, provides a rationale for exploring an extended course of remestemcel-L in older patients with COVID ARDS who have higher levels of inflammation ARDS remains a major cause of mortality for COVID-19 patients who are immunocompromised, unvaccinated, or with comorbidities, as well as those with seasonal influenza and other pathogens. Mesoblast is working together with investigators from a clinical trial network focused on acute lung injury at over 40 sites across the United States affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to design and implement a pivotal trial of remestemcel-L to reduce mortality in high-risk patients with ARDS

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Results from an interim analysis of the first cohort of patients from the randomized, controlled study of remestemcel-L by direct endoscopic delivery to areas of inflammation in patients with medically refractory ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s colitis were published in the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis.8,9 A single local delivery of remestemcel-L by colonoscopy resulted in rapid mucosal healing, improved clinical and endoscopic scores as early as two weeks following remestemcel-L, and a high incidence of disease remission by six weeks



Operational Highlights for Rexlemestrocel-L

Chronic Heart Failure

Dr. Eugene Braunwald who has often been called the father of modern cardiology and the most frequently cited author in cardiology, 10 last month wrote an opinion piece in European Heart Journal titled Cardiac cell therapy: a call for action. 11 The paper highlighted next generation mesenchymal stromal (bone marrow-derived) cells as attractive candidates for cardiac cell therapy (CCT). He specifically highlighted the clinical outcomes observed in Mesoblast’s DREAM-HF Phase 3 trial and pointed out the company’s commercial leadership globally in the field of CCT for heart failure

last month wrote an opinion piece in European Heart Journal titled Cardiac cell therapy: a call for action. The paper highlighted next generation mesenchymal stromal (bone marrow-derived) cells as attractive candidates for cardiac cell therapy (CCT). He specifically highlighted the clinical outcomes observed in Mesoblast’s DREAM-HF Phase 3 trial and pointed out the company’s commercial leadership globally in the field of CCT for heart failure Mesoblast received feedback in Q4 CY2021 from FDA confirming that reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) of cardiovascular mortality or irreversible morbidity (non-fatal heart attack or stroke) is an acceptable clinically meaningful endpoint for determining the treatment benefit of rexlemestrocel-L for patients with chronic heart failure and low ejection fraction (HFrEF). In December, following FDA guidance, Mesoblast presented additional top-line results in pre-specified high-risk groups in the DREAM-HF Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L in HFrEF which showed that the greatest treatment benefit is in patients with diabetes and/or myocardial ischemia (72% of total treated population), a target population at very high risk for mortality and irreversible morbidity due to micro- and macro-vascular disease despite receiving optimal standard of care therapies 1 2

Mesoblast expects to receive further guidance from FDA on a potential approval pathway following detailed review of the outcomes identified in high-risk HFrEF patients with diabetes and/or myocardial ischemia



Chronic Low Back Pain

Presented 36-month follow-up results from the 404-patient Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with degenerative disc disease (DDD) which showed durable reduction in back pain lasting at least three years from a single intra-discal injection of rexlemestrocel-L+hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier

Mesoblast received feedback in December 2021 from FDA on the Phase 3 program for CLBP and plans to conduct an additional US Phase 3 trial which may support submissions for potential approval in both the US and EU. Following review of the completed Phase 3 trial data, FDA agreed with Mesoblast’s proposal for pain reduction at 12 months as the primary endpoint of the next trial, with functional improvement and reduction in opioid use as secondary endpoints

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (THIRD QUARTER FY2022)

Total Revenue increased by 5% from the comparative quarter last year to US$2.0 million for the third quarter FY2022, including US$1.9 million from TEMCELL ® HS Inj. 2 royalties on sales for SR-aGvHD in Japan

increased by 5% from the comparative quarter last year to US$2.0 million for the third quarter FY2022, including US$1.9 million from TEMCELL HS Inj. royalties on sales for SR-aGvHD in Japan Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was US$76.8 million, with up to an additional US$40 million available to be drawn down from existing financing facilities subject to certain milestones

at the end of the quarter was US$76.8 million, with up to an additional US$40 million available to be drawn down from existing financing facilities subject to certain milestones Net cash usage for operating activities in the quarter was reduced by 40%, or US$10.3 million, to US$15.5 million compared with US$25.8 million in the comparative quarter last year

for operating activities in the quarter was reduced by 40%, or US$10.3 million, to US$15.5 million compared with US$25.8 million in the comparative quarter last year Research & Development expenses reduced by US$4.2 million (34%), down to US$8.2 million for the third quarter FY2022 from US$12.4 million for the third quarter FY2021 as clinical trial activities for our COVID-19 ARDS, CLBP and CHF product candidates reduced given clinical trial recruitment and data analysis is now complete

reduced by US$4.2 million (34%), down to US$8.2 million for the third quarter FY2022 from US$12.4 million for the third quarter FY2021 as clinical trial activities for our COVID-19 ARDS, CLBP and CHF product candidates reduced given clinical trial recruitment and data analysis is now complete Manufacturing expense were US$5.6 million for the third quarter FY2022, compared to US$7.3 million for the third quarter FY2021. During the quarter we continued to build our pre-launch inventory levels of remestemcel-L to support the commercial launch for SR-aGVHD

We expect to recognize the US$29.7 million balance of remestemcel-L pre-launch inventory, and the balance of any further production completed at that time, on our balance sheet if we receive FDA approval

were US$5.6 million for the third quarter FY2022, compared to US$7.3 million for the third quarter FY2021. During the quarter we continued to build our pre-launch inventory levels of remestemcel-L to support the commercial launch for SR-aGVHD We expect to recognize the US$29.7 million balance of remestemcel-L pre-launch inventory, and the balance of any further production completed at that time, on our balance sheet if we receive FDA approval Management and Administration expenses decreased from US$8.1 million for the third quarter FY2021 to US$7.6 million for the third quarter FY2022; this decrease was predominantly due to one-off expenditure in legal and professional fees associated with regulatory and financing activities in the third quarter FY2021

expenses decreased from US$8.1 million for the third quarter FY2021 to US$7.6 million for the third quarter FY2022; this decrease was predominantly due to one-off expenditure in legal and professional fees associated with regulatory and financing activities in the third quarter FY2021 Remeasurement of Contingent Consideration reduced to a gain of US$0.7 million for the third quarter FY2022 whereas a gain of US$1.5 million was recognized in the third quarter FY2021 as a result of revaluing future third party payments

reduced to a gain of US$0.7 million for the third quarter FY2022 whereas a gain of US$1.5 million was recognized in the third quarter FY2021 as a result of revaluing future third party payments Fair value movement of warrants we recognized a gain of US$0.9 million in the third quarter FY2022, compared to Nil for the third quarter FY2021

we recognized a gain of US$0.9 million in the third quarter FY2022, compared to Nil for the third quarter FY2021 Finance Costs for borrowing arrangements with Oaktree and NovaQuest were US$3.9 million for the third quarter FY2022, compared to US$3.2 million for the third quarter FY2021

Loss after tax for the third quarter FY2022 was US$21.3 million compared to US$26.5 million for the third quarter FY2021. The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 3.28 US cents per share for the third quarter FY2022, compared with 4.39 US cents per share for the third quarter FY2021.

Reference / Footnotes

Accounting policy change resulted in a US$1.4 million benefit in the Mar 22 quarter. TEMCELL® HS Inj. is a registered trademark of JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Kasikis S., et al. Mesenchymal stromal cell therapy induces high responses and survival in children with steroid refractory GVHD and poor risk. Bone Marrow Transplantation 2021; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41409-021-01442-3 Mount Sinai Acute GVHD International Consortium (MAGIC) - a group of ten BMT centers throughout the US and Europe whose purpose is to conduct ground-breaking clinical trials in GVHD, including developing informative biorepositories that assist in developing treatments that can guide GVHD therapy All p-values are descriptive and not adjusted for multiplicity Hazard Ratios calculated using Cox regression proportional hazards model without adjustment; p-value from log rank test Whittaker Brown S., et al. Mesenchymal Stromal Cell Therapy for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to COVID-19. Cytotherapy, April 2022, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcyt.2022.03.006 Lightner A., et al. A Phase IB/IIA study of remestemcel-L, an allogeneic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell product, for the treatment of medically refractory Crohn’s colitis: A preliminary analysis. Journal of Crohn's and Colitis, Volume 16, Issue Supplement_1, January 2022, Pages i412–i413, https://doi.org/10.1093/ecco-jcc/jjab232.555 Lightner A., et al. A Phase IB/IIA study of remestemcel-L, an allogeneic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell product, for the treatment of medically refractory ulcerative colitis: An interim analysis. Journal of Crohn's and Colitis, Volume 16, Issue Supplement_1, January 2022, Pages i398–i399, https://doi.org/10.1093/ecco-jcc/jjab232.534 Neill US. Conversations with Giants in Medicine – A conversation with Eugene Braunwald. J Clin Invest. 2013;123(1):1-2. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI67778 Braunwald E. Cardiac cell therapy: a call for action. European Heart Journal (2022) 00, 1–2, https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehac188 Dunlay SM., et al. Circulation. 2019;140:e294–e324

Forward-Looking Statements

Consolidated Income Statement

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands, except per share amount) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 2,011 1,915 7,988 5,461 Research & development (8,250 ) (12,441 ) (27,776 ) (45,957 ) Manufacturing commercialization (5,590 ) (7,332 ) (19,717 ) (25,706 ) Management and administration (7,567 ) (8,087 ) (21,259 ) (23,633 ) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 672 1,534 601 18,103 Fair value remeasurement of warrant liability 896 — 3,048 — Other operating income and expenses 392 1,025 (13 ) 1,420 Finance costs (3,911 ) (3,227 ) (12,951 ) (7,193 ) Loss before income tax (21,347 ) (26,613 ) (70,079 ) (77,505 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 45 98 187 754 Loss attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited (21,302 ) (26,515 ) (69,892 ) (76,751 ) Losses per share from continuing operations attributableto the ordinary equity holders of the Group: Cents Cents Cents Cents Basic - losses per share (3.28 ) (4.39 ) (10.78 ) (12.99 ) Diluted - losses per share (3.28 ) (4.39 ) (10.78 ) (12.99 )

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss for the period (21,302 ) (26,515 ) (69,892 ) (76,751 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (333 ) (2,712 ) (516 ) (1,400 ) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (314 ) 81 (48 ) 109 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period,

net of tax (647 ) (2,631 ) (564 ) (1,291 ) Total comprehensive losses attributable to theowners of Mesoblast Limited (21,949 ) (29,146 ) (70,456 ) (78,042 )

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of

March 31, As of

June 30, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash & cash equivalents 76,760 136,881 Trade & other receivables 5,634 4,842 Prepayments 5,739 6,504 Total Current Assets 88,133 148,227 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 2,243 3,021 Right-of-use assets 8,363 9,119 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,032 2,080 Other non-current assets 1,973 1,724 Intangible assets 578,945 580,546 Total Non-Current Assets 593,556 596,490 Total Assets 681,689 744,717 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 18,983 19,598 Provisions 20,216 18,710 Borrowings 5,523 53,200 Lease liabilities 2,431 2,765 Warrant liability 5,033 — Total Current Liabilities 52,186 94,273 Non-Current Liabilities Provisions 13,179 17,017 Borrowings 88,646 41,045 Lease liabilities 8,051 8,485 Deferred consideration 2,500 2,500 Total Non-Current Liabilities 112,376 69,047 Total Liabilities 164,562 163,320 Net Assets 517,127 581,397 Equity Issued Capital 1,165,309 1,163,153 Reserves 69,279 65,813 (Accumulated losses)/retained earnings (717,461 ) (647,569 ) Total Equity 517,127 581,397

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows