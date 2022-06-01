GTT: GTT’s 2022 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary

English French

GTT’s 2022 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary

Paris, June 1st, 2022 – The combined shareholders’ annual general meeting (AGM) of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) met yesterday, under the chairmanship of Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT.

All resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were approved.

The shareholders approved in particular the financial statements for the fiscal year 2021 and the payment of a dividend of 3.10 euros per share, it being specified that an interim dividend amounting to 1.35 euro was paid on November 5, 2021.

The AGM ratified the co-option of Ms. Catherine Ronge and Ms. Florence Fouquet as Directors and approved the nomination of Mr. Pascal Macioce as Director. It also approved the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Philippe Berterottière.

The AGM approved the information stipulated in Article L. 22-10-9, I. of the French Commercial Code provided in the report of corporate governance. It also approved the elements of the compensation paid or allocated to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the year ended, as well as the policy on compensation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2022.

Finally, the AGM approved several financial authorisations given to the Board of directors.

In addition, following this General Meeting, the Board of directors met and reappointed Mr. Philippe Berterottière as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for a period of two years, at the end of which the Board will separate the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

On May 20, 2022, the Board of Directors also co-opted Ms. Carolle Foissaud as a Director, effective May 31, 2022, prior to the General Meeting, to replace Ms. Isabelle Boccon Gibod, who resigned. This appointment (for the remainder of the term of office, i.e. until the 2024 General Meeting) will be submitted to the shareholders for ratification at the next General Meeting (in 2023).

The Board of directors is composed of 9 Directors, of which 4 are women (i.e. 44.5%), and 5 are independent (i.e. 55.5%):

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman of the Board

Carolle Foissaud, Independent Director

Florence Fouquet, Director

Christian Germa, Independent Director

Pierre Guiollot, Director

Pascal Macioce, Independent Director

Sandra Roche-Vu Quang, Director

Catherine Ronge, Independent Director

Antoine Rostand, Independent Director





In addition, Mr. Benoît Mignard, non-voting member, has resigned with effect from May 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors is thus in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code at the date of the General Meeting.

The results of the vote on each resolution will soon be available on GTT’s website (www.gtt.fr) at Finance / Shareholders’ meeting.

Financial agenda

Payment of the dividend balance (€1.75 per share) for the 2021 financial year: June 8, 2022

Publication of 2022 half-year results: July 29, 2022 (before start of trading)

2022 third-quarter Activity update: October 27, 2022 (after close of trading)





About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

