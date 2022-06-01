English French

Press Release

June 1, 2022 - N° 12

SCOR successfully sponsors a new catastrophe bond, Atlas Capital Reinsurance 2022 DAC

SCOR has successfully sponsored a new catastrophe bond (“cat bond”), Atlas Capital Reinsurance 2022 DAC, which will provide the Group with a multi-year risk transfer capacity of USD 240 million to protect itself against named storms in the U.S. and earthquakes in the U.S. and Canada, as well as European windstorms. The risk period for Atlas Capital Reinsurance 2022 will run from June 1st, 2022, to May 31, 2025. The transaction has received the approval of the Irish regulatory authorities. The cat bond offering integrates ESG related considerations to support investors' due diligence.

The cat bond was priced on May 23rd, 2022 and closed on May 27th, 2022. GC Securities1 acted as sole structuring agent and joint-bookrunner for the deal, and Natixis2 acted as sustainability advisor and joint-bookrunner. Willkie Farr and Walkers advised SCOR as legal counsels.

Atlas Capital Reinsurance 2022 DAC is an aggregate, index-based trigger cat bond approved in Ireland under Solvency II.

Maintenance of an efficient capital shield is a strategic cornerstone of the SCOR Group, with the full array of capital market solutions being deployed by the Group.

Jean-Paul Conoscente, CEO of SCOR P&C, comments: “SCOR is pleased to renew its commitment to the ILS market, securing multi-year protection in a challenging market environment. Issuing cat bonds is an integral part of SCOR’s capital protection, of which Atlas 2022 is the latest example. The positive market reaction, securing increased capacity, is a tribute to SCOR’s commitment to the ILS market and more broadly to sustainable underwriting. We are grateful to the Irish regulatory bodies for their support and responsiveness during this transaction.”

