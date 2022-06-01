SingSing, Sing-to-Earn Project with AI Scoring Technology Soon to Become a Musical SocialFi Platform

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SING SING PTE. LTD. (SingSing) officially announced the successful integration of Artificially Intelligent Scoring Technology into the SingSing App, allowing automatic scoring of the singer's performance. SingSing's AI Scoring Technology is based on three criteria: First, evaluation is based on voice-related factors, including the right music, the voice quality and whether it reflects the chosen favorite singer well. Second, when performing with the camera on, AI Scoring Technology evaluates the singer's appearance based on the standard facial proportions. Finally, during the singing process, singers' facial expressions are also evaluated in comparison to the song. This is a breakthrough in community connection because this one-of-a-kind AI Scoring Technology is not only capable of interacting with, but also helping to connect millions of people who love to sing together at the same time.



Sing-to-Earn towards a SocialFi platform in the music industry.

In addition to its technological prowess, SingSing has connected with more than 30 famous Asian singers, with more than 40 million fans across Asia. Furthermore, the SingSing App is ready to store thousands of popular songs in English, Chinese and Vietnamese.

The community in SingSing App can participate in singing events through the evaluation of AI Scoring Technology to sing along with their idols and be rewarded for their talents with tokens issued by SingSing. Singers can use these tokens for a variety of purposes on the platform, from exchanging NFTs of singers to purchasing the experience NFT for exclusive interactions between idols and fans, along with countless exciting activities. SingSing's Sing-to-Earn model will ensure simple accessibility and great entertainment.

With the vision of becoming a musical SocialFi platform with global potential, SingSing welcomes users from all countries with its vast music collection from many more artists and cultures to come.

SingSing has cooperated with leading rappers in Southeast Asia to issue NFT, in process of finalizing sales, and a test version of the SingSing NFT Marketplace. SingSing App trial version with Sing-to-Earn features will be released by the team in Q3 of 2022.

