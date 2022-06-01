Proactive news headlines including Okapi Resources, Cauldron Energy,Polymetals Resources and Comet Resources

Sydney, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) shares surged as much as 15% higher intra-day after receiving high-grade vanadium assay results from the rock chip sample program at its Rattler Uranium Project in the La Sal Mining District, Utah, US. Click here

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has appointed experienced geologist and corporate executive Ian Mulholland as a non-executive director and chairman with immediate effect. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) is back on the ground at the Mansala Gold Project in Guinea thanks to an airborne magnetic survey. Click here

Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) is advancing efforts to acquire the Mount Margaret Copper Mine in Queensland from Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN), with an approval meeting set for June 27, and the appointment of joint lead managers for the company’s capital raising efforts. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Limited (ASX:GCY) has intersected multiple zones of shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation in the Eastern Footwall area of Gilbey’s open pit, the main ore source at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) will pick up an 80% stake in the Georgina Basin iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) project in the Northern Territory from fellow ASX-lister Greenvale Mining NL. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has welcomed Vittorio Puppo to the newly created role of chief operating officer (COO), based in New York City. The position is effective immediately. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has intercepted lithium mineralisation in four distinct pegmatite dykes, all producing results above 1% lithium, at the 37%-owned Snow Lake Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has started its pre-feasibility study (PFS) drilling program across the Kasiya Rutile Project. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has expanded the Brama-Alba gold-copper porphyry system at its Bramaderos project in Southern Ecuador. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has executed a tribute agreement with a local prospector to begin mechanised prospecting activities for alluvial gold at the historical Birrigrin Mining Centre, situated within the Gidgee South Project in Western Australia, delivering early positive gold recoveries. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has secured funding of up to $142,000 from the geophysics and drilling collaborations (GDC) program to support the upcoming resource extension drilling at the Home of Bullion (HOB) Copper Mine Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has a new non-executive director on the board, bringing further operational and development expertise to the team. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) will raise $2 million to pursue the potential acquisition of Rift Valley Resources Developments Limited and its Kangankunde Mining Project in Malawi. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has all the necessary approvals in place to kick off the next phase of its resource expansion drilling program at the Paradox Lithium project in Utah. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has updated the market on its 100%-owned Millrose Gold Project on the north east flank of the Yandal Belt. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has achieved a record monthly sales cash inflow – in the vicinity of A$1.1 million – in the month of May, and predicts that these strong sales cash inflows will continue in June. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN)’s exploration partner, Lodestar Minerals Ltd (ASX:LSR), is honing in on a new gold anomaly at the Ned Creek joint venture. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has modelled a maiden cobalt mineral resource for the East Zone of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project of 64 million tonnes at 318 parts per million cobalt for 21,556 tonnes of contained metals, as well as adding 44,260 tonnes of contained copper to the project’s global mineral resource estimate (MRE). Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) is in possession of assay results from recent drilling at Gift and Gem Restored prospects, at the northern end of the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC), within the greater Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP). Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received all assay results from its recent shallow aircore drilling program, with the highlight being assays up to 4 metres at 101g/t gold. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has encountered nickel sulphide mineralisation in the first hole drilled at the Euston prospect, part of the wholly-owned Cannon Project in WA. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has linked the Eastern Corridor of the flagship Cardinia Gold Project in Western Australia into one large mineralised system, interpreting multiple mineralised deposits and lodes to be part of one coherent complex in a 1-kilometre by 5-kilometre area on the eastern side of the project. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) welcomes the news that the multi-drug GBM AGILE study in glioblastoma has opened recruitment to the paxalisib arm in Europe. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd’s subsidiary Lympo has moved to overhaul its GameFi ecosystem with a switch to the ERC-20 protocol and the launch of the SPORT token, a replacement for the old Lympo token LMT, following a security incident earlier this year. Click here

