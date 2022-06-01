Completion of share repurchase programme

English Danish





Jyske Bank has now completed the share repurchase programme launched on 1 October 2021. Over the period 1 October 2021 to 31 May 2022, Jyske Bank repurchased 5,696,610 of its own shares at a value of DKK 2 billion.

The share repurchase programme was completed a little more than two months earlier than the deadline scheduled to be no later than 29 July 2022.

After the completion of the programme, Jyske Bank has 64.3 million outstanding shares. Based on 64.3 million outstanding shares, earnings per share for the financial year 2022 are expected to be at the upper end of the announced range of DKK 44-50.

Since 2014, when BRFkredit and Jyske Bank merged, 30.8 million shares have been repurchased at an average price of about DKK 295 a share.

Details of the share repurchase programme and recent transactions are stated below.

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and until 29 July 2022 at the latest. Over this period, Jyske Bank will acquire own shares at a maximum value of DKK 2 billion under a share repurchase programme, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been carried out under this programme:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Total, latest announcement 5,675,786 350.86 1,991,405,168 30 May 2022 10,000 414.60 4,145,989 31 May 2022 10,824 410.99 4,448,578 Total under the programme 5,696,610 351.07 1,999,999,735

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a previous capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,727,905 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of clients and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.85% of the share capital.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share repurchase programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

