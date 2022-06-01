Befimmo SA: Befimmo announces the publication of the prospectus and response memorandum for the voluntary public tender offer by Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco

- The prospectus and response memorandum for the voluntary public tender offer in cash by Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA, an entity fully controlled by one of Brookfield’s real estate private funds, to acquire all shares of Befimmo, have been published
- The initial acceptance period will open on 7 June 2022 and end on 5 July 2022 (unless extended)
- The Board of Directors has confirmed its unanimous support for the Offer
www.befimmo.be/en/takeover-offer
