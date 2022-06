Bank Norwegian ASA has exercised its right to call BANKN14 PRO (NO0010797988) on the first possible call date, 1 June 2022. The call rate is 100.00. Exercise of the call without reissuance by Bank Norwegian ASA has been approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Contact persons:

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.