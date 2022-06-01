Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Report 2022: Market is Estimated to Reach $2,190.1 Million by 2027, from $1,510.3 Million in 2021

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market is estimated to reach US$ 2,190.1 Million by 2027, from US$ 1,510.3 Million in 2021.

Pediatric interventional cardiology is a sub-specialty of cardiology that focuses on using particular catheter-based procedures to treat cardiac problems in newborns, children, and adolescents up to the age of 18. Balloon angioplasty, coil occlusion, stent implantation, and aortic valve stenosis are some of the procedures available.

In addition, as compared to traditional cardiology procedures, pediatric interventional cardiology is less invasive, resulting in fewer post-surgery problems. Hence, they are widely utilized to perform angioplasty, valvuloplasty, coronary thrombectomy, and congenital heart defect corrective treatments.



Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.39% during 2021-2027:

The global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Size is expanding rapidly, owing to a growth in the number of children with cardiac disorders and technical breakthroughs in the area.

The worldwide pediatric interventional cardiology devices demand is also being driven by the increased incidence of congenital cardiac diseases and government initiatives in this field. In addition, the worldwide pediatric interventional cardiology devices market is benefiting from rising awareness and popularity of more minor invasive procedures.



Congenital Heart Defect Closure Devices and Transcatheter Heart Valves are significant segments:

By Device Type, the dominance of congenital heart defect closure devices in the pediatric interventional cardiology market is due to an increase in the number of cases of congenital disabilities and increased awareness of the necessity for pediatric interventional cardiology devices.

Furthermore, because cardiac procedures involving transcatheter heart valves are more effective, the market for transcatheter heart valves is predicted to develop at a constant rate throughout the forecast period.



The Hospitals Segment Dominates the Market for Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Devices:

The hospital segment will lead the Paediatric Interventional Cardiology Devices market in 2021 and beyond. The domination of hospitals can be attributed to well-equipped infrastructure, the availability of technical equipment, an increase in the number of practitioners and patients, and an increase in collaborations to help alleviate the load of diagnosis and treatment around the world.



In addition, the availability of sophisticated technology to monitor pediatric cardiac abnormalities and a change in attention toward ambulatory centers for treatment has increased the number of patients choosing mobile facilities for diagnosis. As a result, there is an association between ambulatory center expansion and ambulatory center growth.



North America Dominates the Global Paediatric Interventional Cardiology Devices Industry:

North America dominates the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market, owing to the rising frequency of cardiac illnesses among children and the region's technical improvement. In the next few years, the pediatric interventional cardiology devices market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to rise rapidly.



In the Asian region, China and India are expected to be the fastest expanding markets for pediatric interventional cardiology devices. This is due to massive investments in these countries by various multinational corporations. Large patient pools, increased government funding, and improved healthcare facilities are the primary driving forces for emerging countries' pediatric interventional cardiology devices market.



Key Players:

The international market for pediatric interventional cardiology is highly consolidated, oligopolistic, and competitive. Furthermore, the market is capital-intensive, necessitating significant investments in R&D initiatives.

The global pediatric interventional cardiology market is monopolized by Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric, Siemens AG, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Furthermore, these market participants in the Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Industry are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through inorganic growth strategies including acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.



How COVID-19 Turned Down the Global Paediatric Interventional Cardiology Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted pediatric cardiac care worldwide, resulting in fewer hospitalizations and cardiac operations. Thus, in a resource-constrained setting, such a considerable reduction in the number of procedures had a significant impact.

However, the recovery and vaccine data have shown to be valuable in establishing a strategy to manage the COVID-19 pandemic's future effects.

Companies Covered:

Cardinal Health Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

General Electric

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market



6. Market Share - Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market

6.1 By Device Type

6.2 By End Use

6.3 By Region



7. Device Type - Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market

7.1 Congenital Heart Defect Closure Devices

7.2 Transcatheter Heart Valves



8. End Use - Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Specialty Clinic



9. Region - Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa



10. Porters Five Forces

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Competition

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Recent Development

11.3 Financial Insights

