Worldwide Education Tablet Industry to 2026 - Technological Advances and Virtual Learning are Driving Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Education Tablet Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the education tablet market and it is poised to grow by 11.69 million units during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.99% during the forecast period. Our report on the education tablet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances and virtual learning and rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices.

The education tablet market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's education tablet market is segmented as below:

By End-user

K12

Higher education

Corporate

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising focus toward e-learning as one of the prime reasons driving the education tablet market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on education tablet market covers the following areas:

Education tablet market sizing

Education tablet market forecast

Education tablet market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading education tablet market vendors that include Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the education tablet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acer Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Intel Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9. Appendix

