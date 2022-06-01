Plasma Derived Therapy Market worth USD 32 Billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The plasma derived therapy market value is projected to reach USD 32 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of rare and complex diseases will accelerate the market demand.

Complex diseases are difficult to treat, therefore plasma derived therapy plays an important role in treatment of such disorders. As per the European Commission data, approximately 30 million European citizens are affected with more than 6,000 rare diseases. Therefore, several pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are increasingly investing towards research and development for developing effective treatment for such type of condition. Additionally, some rare disorders are life threatening, and around 50% of these illnesses develop in childhood.

Albumin segment is estimated to proceed at 7.7% CAGR during the analysis timeframe owing to the increasing incidence of critical illnesses globally coupled with rising awareness regarding plasma derived therapy. Furthermore, several companies have developed easy to use albumin products that will further contribute to business expansion. For instance, Grifols expanded its albumin portfolio with the launch of flexible bag forma ALBUTEIN FlexBag that offers a convenient, easy-to-use format to healthcare professionals. Such product developments allow high adoption rate.

Some major findings of the plasma derived therapy market report include:

Rising demand for advanced type of therapies for treatment of complex diseases will fuel the market progression.

Increasing prevalence of primary immunodeficiency diseases with rising adoption of immunoglobulins will positively influence the industry statistics.

Rising awareness regarding plasma derived therapies will boost the industry expansion.

Innovation in plasma derived therapy industry in terms of new product development will propel the market revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic had adversely impacted the plasma centers in early 2020 owing to extended lockdowns, and other government restrictions.

Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura segment was valued at around USD 600 million in 2021. Growing incidence rate of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura among population will propel the market trends. Several government and non-government organizations are involved in increasing awareness among the population concerning rare diseases including will overall benefit the growth of plasma derived therapy for ITP during the analysis timeframe.

Asia Pacific plasma derived therapy market is projected to grow at 7.7% CAGR during the analysis timeframe due to rising incidence of rare diseases along with high number of blood donations. Therefore, increasing epidemiology of such disorders will impel the need for plasma derived therapy for treatment. Additionally, rising exposure to harmful environmental factors and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle is anticipated to influence the incidence of genetic disorders.

Notable key business players operating in plasma derived therapy market include CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biotest AG, Octapharma, BPL, ADMA Biologics, Grifols, SA, Kedrion, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, SK Plasma, and Pfizer. These market players are undertaking numerous business growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and innovation through R&D to broaden their market reach and offerings.

