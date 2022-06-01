New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282427/?utm_source=GNW

, Eli Lilly and company, Bayer AG, Merial Animal Health, Indovax, Affini Tech Ltd, Bimeda Inc, and Indexx.



The global poultry healthcare market is expected to grow from $6.42 billion in 2021 to $6.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.26%.



The poultry healthcare market consists of sales of poultry healthcare services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide healthcare solutions for poultry, including eliminating sick birds, timely vaccinations, managing health care resources, and poultry management such as cleanliness, feeding and feed supply, housing, and others These services are provided for domesticated birds that include chicken, turkeys, duck, goose, quails and others.



The poultry healthcare market covered in this report is segmented by product into vaccines; parasiticides; anti infectives; and medical feed addictives.Vaccines protect the welfare of farm animals by preventing them or reducing disease causes, which in turn reduces the risk of the spread of the diseases.



The parasiticides target the infectious parasites by destroying them or inhibiting their growth.Anti-infectives are the medicines that work to prevent or treat infections of the livestock, which include antibacterials, antivirals, and antifungals.



Medical feed additive is a feed additive which is an additive of extra nutrients or drugs for livestock.The market is segmented by tests into: ELISA; PCR; molecular diagnostic test; and laboratory test.



By application, the market is segmented into farm-based; and house-based.



North America was the largest region in the poultry healthcare market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of disease outbreaks in poultry animals is expected to propel the growth of the poultry healthcare market.According to World Organization for Animal Health, in November 2021, various subtypes of high pathogenicity avian influenza have been reported by more than 40 countries over the last six months.



Since 1st May 2021, outbreaks of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in 41 countries in various regions in poultry and wild birds.Nearly 16,000 cases of HPAI in domestic and wild birds were reported in the month of October.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of disease outbreaks is driving the growth of the poultry healthcare market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry healthcare market.These technological advancements include innovations in vaccines and other treatments.



For example, in October 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based human, animal, and poultry healthcare company, launched a new poultry vaccine VAXXITEK HVT+IBD.It is a single shot innovative recombinant vaccine, ensuring life-long protection for all types of production chickens, namely broiler, layer, and breeder.



The vaccine offers protection from Infectious Laryngotracheitis, Marek’s Disease, and Infectious Bursal Disease.



In August 2020, Merck Animal Health, a US-based manufacturer and developer of a high and broad range of veterinary medicines and other services, acquired IdentiGEN for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to strengthen Merck’s portfolio with an evidence-based animal traceability solution for Livestock and Aquaculture to accurately and precisely trace beef, seafood, pork, and poultry that is verifiable from farm to table while making sure of sustainable supply of quality food in order to protect public health.



IdentiGEN is an Ireland-based poultry healthcare company that provides DNA-based solutions for producers, processors, and retailers of meat, poultry, and seafood products.



The countries covered in the Poultry Healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282427/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________