Smart Stadium Market Estimated to Hit 24.3 Billion with a CAGR of 23% during 2021 - 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Stadium Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smart Stadium Market Analysis by Component (Software, Service), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Software-as-a-Service) By Platform (Application Management Platform, Device Management Platform, Network Management Platform) - Forecast to 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 24.3 Billion by 2030, registering an 23% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

Smart Stadium Market Report Scope:

Advances in technologies, alongside the proliferation of automation and digitization, have revolutionized industries worldwide, and the sports industry is not an exception. Upgrades in sports technologies and their integration into various sporting activities enhance the game viewing experience.

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 24.3 Billion CAGR 23% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment Type, Platform and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Tech Mahindra Ltd. (India), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls (U.S.), GP Smart Stadium (Netherlands), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Voltio (U.S.) Key Market Opportunities The partnership of green energy consumption companies with stadium operating is impelling the market growth Key Market Drivers Increased efficiency and profitability

Building a smart stadium requires technologies focused on enhanced security, improved contactless payment models, reduced trouble with fans, and improved connection for proper recording. Security tops the list of considerations in-stadium scenarios. Different solutions are installed at screening points to check people entering the facility. Also, devices with sensors and facial recognition features are implemented to help detect explosives, firearms, and knives.

Smart Stadium Market Segments

The smart stadium market is segmented into solutions, services, and regions. The software segment comprises digital content management (mobile & web management, audio & video management, digital signage, others), stadium security (video surveillance, central access control, physical security management, scanning, detection & imaging, emergency, disaster management, others), building management (parking system management, workforce management, ticketing management, others), and other solutions.

The service segment comprises support maintenance, deployment & maintenance, consulting, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Smart Stadium Market Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global smart stadium market, witnessing the rapid adoption of IoT solutions for crowd management and enabling effective network & connectivity. Besides, vast investments across the countries in the region impact the market growth positively. Europeans are known for their love for sports and live concerts; this, alongside the vast sports market and sports technology industry, influences the market value.

Also, high numbers of professional sports leagues in Europe and strict public safety regulations forcing regulatory bodies to improve the safety and security of stadiums create vast market demand. Governments of various European countries have undertaken smart stadium projects. Moreover, increasing R&D, innovations, and policy reforms concerning smart stadium integration substantiate the market size in this region.

North America is the second-largest market for smart stadiums. The region hosts several smart stadiums accommodating many sports events such as tennis, basketball, and other sports events.

Additionally, significant technological advances and the rising demand for advanced sports technologies drive regional market growth. Increasing sales of cutting-edge sports technologies and systems that help collect accurate, real-time, and actionable data increase the regional market size.

APAC is emerging as a promising market for smart stadiums, heading with the growing sports league culture in the region. Furthermore, the growing pressure to enhance fans' experience by providing information about the game, parking options, and seat upgrades is shaping the smart stadiums market scenario. Major market players in this region are focusing on integrating advanced technologies to provide an immersive viewing experience. Australia, India, China, and Japan are major markets in the region.

Industry Trends

Smart stadium technology providers strive to offer comprehensive solutions and services covering mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering (MEP), building services, and Extra-Low-Voltage (ELV) systems from schematic design to handover. Also, arrangements for TV broadcast & live commentary systems, video capture & playback system, timing & scorekeeping system, ticket sales & detection system, and environmental monitoring technologies are necessary for a smart stadium.

Smart solutions and innovative technologies used in building intelligent stadiums focus on ELV provision and improve stadium security with security check & indoor navigation systems and crowd monitoring & people counting systems. Mobile payments and ticketing have become essential safety measures with the ongoing pandemic mandates.

Stadium operators emphasize enhancing fans' experience by helping them right from keeping mobile devices charged as they remain an essential part of the guest experience and allow them to access mobile ticketing. They ensure that fans, viewers, and event-goers stay connected to the moments that would define the experience throughout their visit to the stadium.

Smart Stadium Market Competitive Analysis

The smart stadium market witnesses significant strategic initiatives, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and advanced technology integration. Matured industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and expansion plans. The market witnesses several innovative product launches and related technology launch each year.

Dominant Key Players on Smart Stadium Market Covered are:

Tech Mahindra Ltd. (India)

Intel Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Johnson Controls (US)

GP Smart Stadium (Netherlands)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Voltio (US)

Recent Developments:

July 25, 2021, WSP Global Inc. (Canada), a leading global technology company providing management & consultancy services to the built and natural environment, demonstrated Smart Stadium Design for AFC Asian Cup 2023, featuring the Continent's best 24 football teams.

This future-ready stadium focuses on digital construction and smart solutions enabled by speedy 5G and Wi-Fi 6 networks. The stadium will also be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies such as 8K Ultra HD cameras and AI analytics for increased performance of stadium operation and live broadcast. The innovative smart stadium plan was presented by building MEP to the Venue Organizing Committee of AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be hosted in 10 Chinese cities.

