Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Global Market Report 2022

The global negative pressure wound therapy market is expected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2021 to $2.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.88%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.87%.



The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market consists of sales of vacuum-assisted wound closure by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to draw out fluid and infection from a wound to help it heal. The negative pressure wound therapy uses a special dressing, tubing, a negative pressure device, and canister to continuously apply subatmospheric pressure to the surface of a wound to assist healing for treating many acute and chronic wounds.



The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market.Diabetic foot ulceration (DFU) is the most common application area of negative pressure wound therapy.



A diabetic person’s wounds are difficult to heal because people with uncontrolled diabetes may develop poor circulation which results in less oxygen circulation to the wound and the tissues do not heal as quickly.Thus, negative pressure wound therapy offers better graft take up than the conventional dressing for diabetic patients.



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2020, nearly 463 million people had diabetes in the world.The number of diabetic people in Southeast Asia region is expected to increase from 88 million in 2020 to nearly 153 million by 2045.



Therefore, the growing prevalence of diabetes drives the negative pressure wound therapy market.



North America was the largest region in the negative pressure wound therapy market in 2021.Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in negative pressure wound therapy market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the negative pressure wound therapy market.Major companies operating in the negative pressure wound therapy market are focusing on developing technological solutions for negative pressure wound therapy.



For example, in March 2020, Smith & Nephew, a UK-based medical equipment manufacturing company announced the launch of new PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) which is helpful for high-risk surgical patients.This system has a pump duration of up to 14 days.



These are helpful in reducing the risks of wound complications.



In March 2021, Direct Healthcare Group, a UK based company offering pressure care solutions announced acquisition of Talley Group Ltd, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Direct Healthcare Group to strengthen its pressure ulcer prevention portfolio and also provide entry into the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) therapy markets.



Talley Group Ltd is a UK based based company offering products in electric bed frames, negative pressure wound therapy, IPC, and infection control.



The countries covered in the negative pressure wound therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





