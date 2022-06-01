BANKN13 PRO and BANKN14 PRO – Key information relating to full redemption of bond loans

Reference is made to notices on 30 May 2022 and 1 June 2022 regarding exercise of right to call BANKN13 PRO and BANKN14 PRO. Please find key information regarding the redemptions of the loans below.





Issuer: Bank Norwegian ASA

ISIN for bond loan: NO0010797319

Original maturity date: 15 June 2099

New maturity date: 14 June 2022

Redemption price: 100

Other information: n/a

Issuer: Bank Norwegian ASA

ISIN for bond loan: NO0010797988

Original maturity date: 16 June 2027

New maturity date: 16 June 2022

Redemption price: 100

Other information: n/a

Contact person:

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

