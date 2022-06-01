New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American and European Truck ADAS Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282531/?utm_source=GNW





Although the technology that makes trucks completely autonomous is still very nascent, the scope of capabilities so far achieved is quite broad.Advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist are some of the features that will help take the first step toward achieving a working package in the near future while individually acting as safety and driver-assist functions that improve both driver and vehicle performance while ensuring safer operation and higher productivity.



The industry is well accustomed to SAE Level 1™ and Level 2™ technologies.North America and Europe lead the global transition to autonomous trucks, as many industry stakeholders are either based out of or testing vehicles in these regions. Rudiment-not-exhaustive regulations address functional requirements and are conservative about deployment on public roads; they mandate a certain level of safety features to be a requirement for the sale and registration of trucks. Industry stakeholders, therefore, require a comprehensive framework and guidance plan to explore, take the next step, and invest suitably in relevant development areas.

