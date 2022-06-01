Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market Report 2022-2026: With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Opportunity for Cloud Based Solutions Explodes

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market to Reach $97 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management estimated at US$18.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period.

Cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) is poised to gather considerable momentum over the coming years as a result of the growing need to govern and manage burgeoning content volumes. While content generated globally is doubling every three months, around 80% of the content that needs to be leveraged by knowledge workers for revenue-generation and for meeting business goals remains unstructured. The staggering growth of the unstructured data is providing a major impetus to the cloud-based ECM market.

Document Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.4% CAGR and reach US$23.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Workflow Management segment is readjusted to a revised 36.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2026

The Cloud Enterprise Content Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 37.5% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 28.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.2% CAGR. Companies in developing and developed markets alike are stepping up adoption of cloud based ECM to reduce the time spent for document management and boost efficiency and productivity.

The transition to the cloud enables organizations to leverage an always-accessible platform and sophisticated resources to drive innovation and help employees in processing documents in an efficient manner. As cloud-based ECM allows employees to stay connected and collaborate from anywhere, they can complete workloads quickly for faster time-to-market.



Content Management Segment to Reach $17.1 Billion by the Year 2026

AI is increasingly being utilized in content management systems for processing as well as analysis of content in various forms. AI is employed in enterprise content management systems in several different ways, including content security, enterprise search, robotic process automation, and chatbots. Enriching content management systems with AI helps users in quickly identifying required information using data mining capabilities. AI can also contribute significantly in terms of securing content.

In the global Content Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 34.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional account for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Cloud Computing Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the Crisis

Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Opportunity for Cloud Based Solutions Explodes

What is Enterprise Content Management (ECM)? & What Are the Unique Benefits of Cloud ECM

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 418 Featured)

Alfresco Software, Inc.

ASG Technologies

Box, Inc

Docuware GmbH

Epicor Software Corporation

Everteam Software

Fabsoft Software, Inc

Hyland Software, Inc

IBM Corporation

Laserfiche

Lexmark International, Inc

M-Files Corporation

Micro Strategies Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nuxeo

Objective Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SERgroup Holding International GmbH

Xerox Holdings Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unexpected Windfall Gains for Cloud ECM as COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital Transformation Equals Survival

Here's How Content Chaos Can Be Biggest Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

The Journey Towards Connected Enterprises Offers Robust Opportunities for ECM

Accelerated by Pandemic Induced WFM Models, ECM Converges With Enterprise Mobility Goals

Accelerated Mobility Amid the Pandemic Spurs Convergence of ECM With Mobility Solutions

Big Data Overload Accelerates The Content Chaos Challenge

Why Now is the Time to Outthink Content Chaos?

Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data: Volume of Data Generated, Stored & Consumed Worldwide (In Zettabytes)

Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Content Management Systems Grows Bigger

Use of ECM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry: A Review

IoT, Augmented Reality Convergence With ECM: A Major Trend

Expanding Use in Key End-Use Markets Drives Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzlg6a

Attachment