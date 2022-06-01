Susanna Kari González appointed Sustainability Manager at SATO

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

Press release 1 June 2022 at 12:35 pm





​Susanna Kari González, M.Sc. (Tech), Licensed Real Estate Broker (LKV), has been appointed Sustainability Manager at SATO effective 23 May 2022. She reports to CFO Markku Honkasalo.



Susanna Kari González has worked as an expert and project manager in sustainable real estate and construction for the past seven years. She comes to SATO from the position of Group Manager (Sustainability) with Granlund Oy. Her earlier duties have involved environmental management at properties, user-driven work environment development and sustainable urban planning.



"Last year, we made sustainability one of the three cornerstones of our strategy. Sustainability is a core element in our long-term stakeholder value creation and it is present in all SATO activities. SATO aims to be an expert in sustainable rental housing. We warmly welcome Susanna to SATO to help us further build on our sustainability efforts," says SATO CFO Markku Honkasalo.



"I am very excited to jump in on sustainability work at SATO, where the sustainability development to date provides an excellent platform for further progress. I look forward to joining the team preparing SATO’s new sustainability programme for 2023–2025 that will come out in the autumn and helping enhance corporate responsibility not only from the viewpoint of environmental responsibility but also social responsibility and governance," Susanna Kari González says.



For more information on sustainability at SATO, please contact:



Susanna Kari González, Sustainability Manager, susanna.kari.gonzalez@sato.fi, phone: +358 201 34 4194

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, markku.honkasalo@sato.fi, phone +358 201 34 4226



