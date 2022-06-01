New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NGS Library Preparation Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282530/?utm_source=GNW





Sequencing applications incorporate whole genome, exome, transcriptome, and targeted sequencing.Sequencing scenarios encompass sequencing centers, diagnostic laboratories, research, and point-of-care applications.



Given the potential to automate library preparation workflow, notably for lower-throughput applications, the sequencing scenario is predicted at the point of care. The barriers to flourishing in the NGS library preparation space are less in contrast to developing novel sequencing platforms.



Automation significantly augments the speed, consistency, accuracy, and convenience of laboratory workflows. The library preparation product development space for NGS workflows is highly attractive, ripe for opportunities, and holds the key to expanding NGS capabilities into new markets. The emergence of a new paradigm powered by clinical transcriptomics and multi-omics promises to profoundly impact advancements in higher-throughput immunology research. Against this backdrop of rising research demand, it is an opportune moment for industry participants to nurture a culture driven by sustainability by exploring ways to use resources better and reduce the environmental burden.

