Turnover of Apranga Group in May 2022

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 25.8 million in May 2022 and has increased by 38.3% comparing to May 2021.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed (stores with a separate entrance from the outside and sales area not exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 February 2021, stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 March 2021). All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores had been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside had been reopened in Latvia as of 22 May 2021. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021. All Group‘s stores had been reopened in Estonia from 3 May 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-May 2021.

In January through May 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 101.0 million or by 78.3% higher than in 2021 and by 14.2% higher than in 2019.

In January-May 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 63.8% year-to-year, in Latvia surged by 183.4% and in Estonia grew by 43.9%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (102 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.2 thousand sq. m., or by 1.7% less than a year ago.

