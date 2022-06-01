Crestline Selected to Manage the Courtyard Dulles Airport Herndon

FAIRFAX, Va., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the 187-guestroom Courtyard Dulles Airport Herndon Virginia. The newly renovated hotel is located minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and provides guests with free airport shuttle service. The Courtyard Dulles Airport Herndon was recently acquired by an affiliate of Avistone, LLC (“Avistone”), a leading commercial real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of multi-tenant industrial and hotel properties.



“We are excited to partner with Avistone for the management of this beautiful, newly-renovated hotel,” said James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “Crestline’s concentration of market leading hotels in the mid-Atlantic region gives us the knowledge and bandwidth to provide exceptional guest service while delivering market leading results.”

More About the Courtyard Dulles Airport Herndon

The hotel is near major businesses including IBM, Amazon, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Boeing, Cisco Systems, and Lockheed Martin. Each of the guestrooms and suites feature plush bedding, work desks with ergonomic seating, and flat-panel TVs, as well as free high-speed Wi-Fi. The Bistro serves breakfast, specialty Starbucks® beverages, dinner, and cocktails. Additional hotel amenities include a 910 square foot meeting room, a 24-hour business center, complimentary guest parking and long-term parking is available on site for an additional charge.

The Courtyard Dulles Airport Herndon is located at 13715 Sayward Boulevard, Herndon, Virginia. For more information and reservations: www.marriott.com or 571-643-0950.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,000 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222