The VSaaS market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2027

The hybrid VSaaS segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.The market growth is attributed enhanced security features provided by hybrid VSaaS technology.



In hybrid VSaaS, the recorded data is stored at the customer and service provider’s end; the main reason behind using this type is security concerns regarding data.As hybrid services ensure more data security, remote access, flexibility in adding devices, flexible payment structure, and scalability of data storage, they are adopted for commercial applications such as enterprises, retail stores, and financial institutions.



The demand for storing data on the premises and on the cloud drives the growth of the hybrid VSaaS market.



Infrastructure vertical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the VSaaS market during forecast period

The infrastructure vertical of the VSaaS market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing demand for VSaaS solutions across transportation & city surveillance, and public places segments is expected to propel the growth of the market.



The increasing investments by governments of various countries to increase safety levels in public places help the market to grow. In addition, the development of smart city infrastructure will boost market opportunities for VSaaS in the years to come.



North America to hold a significant share of the VSaaS market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold a significantly large share for VSaaS market during the forecast period.Factors such as increasing government initiatives to implement advanced surveillance systems in public places, government buildings, and high-security areas are driving the VSaaS market in North America.



The increasing number of public safety initiatives and security practices are creating opportunities in both, government, and commercial verticals.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the VSaaS space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors –40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America –35%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific– 30%, and RoW – 15%

The report profiles key players in the VSaaS market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are include ADT (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company (Canada), and Alarm.com (US). Apart from these, Pacific Controls (UAE), Arlo Technologies, Inc. (US), Camcloud (Canada), MOBOTIX AG (Germany), Morphean SA (Switzerland), Solink (Canada), Verkada Inc. (US), Vivint (US), Camio (US), iVideon (US), IronYun (US), and 3dEYE Inc. (Canada), are among a few emerging companies in the VSaaS market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the VSaaS market on the basis of type, vertical and region.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the VSaaS market and forecasts the same till 2027 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market).



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the VSaaS ecosystem.



