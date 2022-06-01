South African Hip-Hop Legend Cassper Nyovest Joins Bitcasino

TALLINN, Estonia, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the biggest names in African hip hop, Cassper Nyovest, has joined as the latest superstar ambassador at the world's favorite crypto casino, Bitcasino.

Bitcasino Ambassadorship

Cassper Nyovest will rep Bitcasino for an initial two years as a Global Ambassador, having made a name for himself not only as a rapper but also as an entrepreneur, record producer, and even part-time boxer.

Cassper Nyovest, Global Ambassador for Bitcasino, said:

"I've got to where I am today by hustling and making smart decisions, and that's why I play at Bitcasino. These guys know how to treat their players, and are setting the standard for crypto gaming. It's the only choice for me."

Cassper will be showing fans across the world how to join the crypto revolution with Bitcasino, where players can enjoy thousands of exciting casino games with a range of cryptocurrencies, including heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at Yolo Group, said:

"Like Cassper Nyovest, Bitcasino players enjoy the finer things in life, and that's why we work so hard to offer the best rewards and promotions to our players. By choosing crypto and Bitcasino alongside Cassper, you'll have access to more games and more chances to win than ever before."

Cassper Nyovest is the latest big-name ambassador to join Team Bitcasino, following the signings of King Kaka and Tekno Miles earlier this year.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a leading bitcoin-led casino operator.

Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features, and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favor of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

For more information, please visit https://bitcasino.io.

