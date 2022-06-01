Conn’s, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.



"As expected, our first quarter retail performance was impacted by lapping government stimulus, continued third-party lease-to-own tightening, and a challenging macro environment. These trends disproportionately impacted sales for our financial access customer during the first quarter, while sales to our fast and reliable customer segment increased year-over-year for the 12th consecutive quarter. Retail performance was also impacted by higher year-over-year supply chain, freight and fuel costs. Going forward, our outlook for the remainder of the year has become more cautious as a result of worsening economic conditions," stated Chandra Holt, Conn's Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Holt, continued, “We remain focused on pursuing long-term initiatives that strengthen our core retail business, enhance our differentiated credit offering, and transform Conn’s into a best-in-class unified commerce retailer. Since announcing these three strategic growth pillars in January 2022, we have acquired a lease-to-own technology platform, began re-platforming our website, and announced a store-within-a-store pilot with Belk, Inc. that will include Belk.com."

"Our next-day, white-glove delivery capabilities and in-house repair service offering are key reasons that I came to Conn's and a competitive advantage that we enjoy. We believe that these unique assets and capabilities can serve as a foundation for a much larger business by partnering with retailers such as Belk. Our new store-within-a store concept will launch under a new brand that we plan to introduce in the coming months, reflecting our bold vision that everyone deserves a home they love." continued Ms. Holt.

"Our transformation is progressing and is supported by strong eCommerce sales growth, stable credit trends, and our robust balance sheet. I also want to share my thanks to all our team members for their continued hard work, service, and dedication. While the near-term economic environment has become more challenging, I believe we are on track to achieve our fiscal year 2025 financial goals,” concluded Ms. Holt.

First Quarter Financial Highlights as Compared to the Prior Fiscal Year Period (Unless Otherwise Noted):

Total consolidated revenue declined 6.6% to $339.8 million, due to a 6.5% decline in total net sales, and a 6.7% reduction in finance charges and other revenues;

Same store sales decreased 9.5%, but increased 9.9% on a two-year basis;

eCommerce sales increased 71.7% to a first quarter record of $18.3 million;

Credit spread was 1,160 basis points, supported by continued strong credit performance;

Net earnings were $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $1.52 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year;

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company added three new stores, including two within the state of Florida, bringing the total number of stores at April 30, 2022 to 161, compared to 152 at April 30, 2021, and

As a percent of the portfolio balance at April 30, 2022, the carrying value of customer accounts receivable 60+ days past due and re-aged accounts were 10.3% and 16.4%, respectively.

First Quarter Results

Net income for the three months ended April 30, 2022 was $6.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 of $45.4 million, or $1.52 per diluted share. There were no non-GAAP adjustments for the three months ended April 30, 2022. This compares to adjusted net income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 of $46.3 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, which excludes a loss on extinguishment of debt.

Retail Segment First Quarter Results

Retail revenues were $272.5 million for the three months ended April 30, 2022 compared to $291.5 million for the three months ended April 30, 2021, a decrease of $19.0 million or 6.5%. The decrease in retail revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in same store sales of 9.5%. The decrease in same store sales is primarily driven by tightening in underwriting standards from our lease-to-own partners and the effect the benefits stimulus had on sales in the prior period.

For the three months ended April 30, 2022, retail segment operating loss was $2.1 million compared to operating income of $15.7 million for three months ended April 30, 2021. The decrease in retail segment operating income for the three months ended April 30, 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in revenue as described above, a decline in retail gross margin percentage and higher selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A").

The decrease in retail gross margin was primarily driven by increased product costs as a result of higher freight and fuel costs, the deleveraging of fixed distribution costs and higher financing fees. These increases were partially offset by an increase in RSA commissions.

The SG&A increase in the retail segment was primarily due to labor and occupancy costs associated with new store growth, higher stock compensation expense and general operating costs.

The following table presents net sales and changes in net sales by category:

Three Months Ended April 30, Same Store (dollars in thousands) 2022 % of Total 2021 % of Total Change % Change % Change Furniture and mattress $ 88,094 32.4 % $ 94,491 32.4 % $ (6,397 ) (6.8 )% (10.3 )% Home appliance 109,728 40.3 113,261 38.9 (3,533 ) (3.1 ) (5.6 ) Consumer electronics 33,604 12.3 38,038 13.1 (4,434 ) (11.7 ) (13.6 ) Home office 10,189 3.7 14,521 5.0 (4,332 ) (29.8 ) (31.2 ) Other 8,358 3.1 8,900 3.1 (542 ) (6.1 ) (7.8 ) Product sales 249,973 91.8 269,211 92.5 (19,238 ) (7.1 ) (9.8 ) Repair service agreement commissions (1) 19,836 7.3 19,131 6.6 705 3.7 (6.3 ) Service revenues 2,455 0.9 2,954 0.9 (499 ) (16.9 ) Total net sales $ 272,264 100.0 % $ 291,296 100.0 % $ (19,032 ) (6.5 )% (9.5 )%

(1) The total change in sales of repair service agreement commissions includes retrospective commissions, which are not reflected in the change in same store sales.

Credit Segment First Quarter Results

Credit revenues were $67.3 million for the three months ended April 30, 2022 compared to $72.2 million for the three months ended April 30, 2021, a decrease of $4.9 million or 6.8%. The decrease in credit revenue was primarily due to a 6.5% decrease in the average outstanding balance of the customer accounts receivable portfolio. These decreases were also due to a decrease in the yield rate, from 23.7% for the three months ended April 30, 2021 to 23.5% for the three months ended April 30, 2022.

Provision for bad debts increased to $14.6 million for the three months ended April 30, 2022 from $(17.2) million for the three months ended April 30, 2021, an overall change of $31.8 million. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by a smaller decrease in the allowance for bad debts during the three months ended April 30, 2022 compared to the decrease for the three months ended April 30, 2021. This is partially offset by a year-over-year decrease in net charge-offs of $12.5 million. The decrease in the allowance for bad debts during the three months ended April 30, 2022 was primarily driven by a decrease in the customer account receivable portfolio balance and a decrease in the rate of delinquencies. During the three months ended April 31, 2021, the decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in the rate of delinquencies and re-ages, a decrease in the customer account receivable portfolio and an improvement in the forecasted unemployment rate that drove a $20.0 million decrease in the economic adjustment.

Credit segment operating income was $16.0 million for the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to operating income of $54.2 million for the three months ended April 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in the provision for bad debts and the decrease in credit revenue.

Additional information on the credit portfolio and its performance may be found in the Customer Accounts Receivable Portfolio Statistics table included within this press release and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2022 (the “First Quarter Form 10-Q”).

Store and Facilities Update

The Company opened three new Conn’s HomePlus® stores during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, bringing the total store count to 161 in 15 states. During fiscal year 2023, the Company plans to open a total of 20 to 34 new stores in existing states, including 10 to 14 standalone locations and 10 to 20 store-within-a-store locations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of April 30, 2022, the Company had $206.1 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under its $650.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company also had $10.5 million of unrestricted cash available for use.

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Revenues: Total net sales $ 272,264 $ 291,296 Finance charges and other revenues 67,557 72,406 Total revenues 339,821 363,702 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 178,382 184,879 Selling, general and administrative expense 132,783 126,049 Provision (benefit) for bad debts 14,731 (17,136 ) Total costs and expenses 325,896 293,792 Operating income 13,925 69,910 Interest expense 5,521 9,204 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,218 Income before income taxes 8,404 59,488 Provision for income taxes 2,183 14,090 Net income $ 6,221 $ 45,398 Income per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 1.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,801,987 29,324,052 Diluted 25,313,613 29,881,407

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED RETAIL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales $ 249,973 $ 269,211 Repair service agreement commissions 19,836 19,131 Service revenues 2,455 2,954 Total net sales 272,264 291,296 Finance charges and other 271 209 Total revenues 272,535 291,505 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 178,382 184,879 Selling, general and administrative expense 96,030 90,893 Provision for bad debts 179 18 Total costs and expenses 274,591 275,790 Operating income (loss) $ (2,056 ) $ 15,715 Retail gross margin 34.5 % 36.5 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 35.2 % 31.2 % Operating margin (0.8 )% 5.4 % Store count: Beginning of period 158 146 Opened 3 6 End of period 161 152

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CREDIT SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Revenues: Finance charges and other revenues $ 67,286 $ 72,197 Costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 36,753 35,156 Provision for bad debts 14,552 (17,154 ) Total costs and expenses 51,305 18,002 Operating income 15,981 54,195 Interest expense 5,521 9,204 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,218 Income before income taxes $ 10,460 $ 43,773 Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 54.6 % 48.7 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of average outstanding customer accounts receivable balance (annualized) 13.4 % 12.0 % Operating margin 23.8 % 75.1 %

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

(unaudited)

As of April 30, 2022 2021 Weighted average credit score of outstanding balances (1) 609 603 Average outstanding customer balance $ 2,491 $ 2,410 Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(4) 10.3 % 9.1 % Re-aged balance as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(5) 16.4 % 23.8 % Carrying value of account balances re-aged more than six months (in thousands) (3) $ 42,154 $ 81,033 Allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance 17.8 % 20.4 % Percent of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance represented by no-interest option receivables 34.3 % 24.8 %





Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Total applications processed 267,704 297,906 Weighted average origination credit score of sales financed (1) 619 617 Percent of total applications approved and utilized 20.2 % 21.8 % Average income of credit customer at origination $ 50,100 $ 48,500 Percent of retail sales paid for by: In-house financing, including down payments received 49.8 % 48.7 % Third-party financing 17.9 % 16.8 % Third-party lease-to-own option 7.4 % 12.3 % 75.1 % 77.8 %

(1) Credit scores exclude non-scored accounts.

(2) Accounts that become delinquent after being re-aged are included in both the delinquency and re-aged amounts.

(3) Carrying value reflects the total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, net of deferred fees and origination costs, the allowance for no-interest option credit programs and the allowance for uncollectible interest.

(4) Increase was primarily due to a decrease in cash collections.

(5) Decrease was primarily due to the change in the unilateral re-age policy that occurred in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the tightening of underwriting standards that occurred in fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022.



CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

April 30, 2022

January 31, 2022

Assets (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,456 $ 7,707 Restricted cash 32,926 31,930 Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 434,639 455,787 Other accounts receivable 58,911 63,055 Inventories 255,648 246,826 Income taxes receivable 4,501 6,745 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,361 8,756 Total current assets 807,442 820,806 Long-term portion of customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 407,072 432,431 Property and equipment, net 208,619 192,763 Operating lease right-of-use assets 253,100 256,267 Other assets 51,500 52,199 Total assets $ 1,727,733 $ 1,754,466 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current finance lease obligations $ 882 $ 889 Accounts payable 71,659 74,705 Accrued expenses 98,303 109,712 Operating lease liability - current 56,546 54,534 Other current liabilities 17,872 18,576 Total current liabilities 245,262 258,416 Operating lease liability - non current 325,771 330,439 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 572,350 522,149 Deferred tax liability 7,116 7,351 Other long-term liabilities 22,843 21,292 Total liabilities 1,173,342 1,139,647 Stockholders’ equity 554,391 614,819 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,727,733 $ 1,754,466

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Basis for presentation of non-GAAP disclosures:

To supplement the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also provides the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and net debt. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. They are intended to provide additional insight into our operations and the factors and trends affecting the business. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to financial statement readers because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making and (2) they are used by some of our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze our operating results.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 6,221 $ 45,398 Adjustments: Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) — 1,218 Tax impact of adjustments — (274 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 6,221 $ 46,342 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 25,313,613 29,881,407 Earnings per share: As reported $ 0.25 $ 1.52 As adjusted $ 0.25 $ 1.55

(1) Represents a loss of $1.0 million from retirement of $141.2 million aggregate principal amount of our 7.25% senior notes due 2022 (“Senior Notes”) and a loss of $0.2 million related to the amendment of our Fifth Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement.



NET DEBT