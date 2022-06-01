Global molecular imaging equipment market size to expand at 6.2% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global molecular imaging equipment market garnered earnings of USD 2,277 million in 2021 and is slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, thus amassing USD 3,469 million by the end of the year 2028.





The report classifies the market in terms of product type, application scope, end-user ambit, and regional terrain to ascertain the profitability matrix by outlining the growth rate forecast for each vertical through the analysis timeframe.

It gives an overview of the key companies involved in enhancing the competitive scope of the business environment by analyzing the strategies undertaken by them in the form of new innovations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

The development in the business world can be ascribed to factors like surging prevalence of cancer & other chronic ailments as a result of unhealthy lifestyle habits, in consort with soaring geriatric population prompting the need for accurate & efficient imaging systems to find customized treatment plans.

For those uninitiated, molecular imaging (MI) is a rapidly expanding biomedical research field that allows visual analysis, characterization, and measurement of biologic events that occur at the cellular and subcellular scales in human body.

Massive advancements in technology like PET/CT scans, coupled with the widespread adoption of such techniques in developing nations like India and China are likely to create remunerative opportunities for the businesses in worldwide molecular imaging equipment market in the forthcoming years.

Despite the optimistic outlook, a major drawback in the market is the dearth of skilled professionals. Molecular imaging is a delicate technique that demands highly qualified and trained professionals who are conversant with the technology and mechanism. The risk of carelessness or a lack of skill can cause severe damage to the patient which is why this is a significant inhibitor to the progress of the industry.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of product type, the market is categorized into SPECT/CT systems, PET/CT systems, SPECT systems, and PET/MRI systems.

Based on application scope, the industry is segregated into preclinical research and clinical applications.

Concerning end-user ambit, the business sphere is split into specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others.

Regional Analysis:

Seasoned analysts outline the major regions to understand the market scenario and current developments taking place in the corporate environment that are contributing immensely to the revenue flow. These areas include Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Competitive Dashboard:

The prominent players amplifying the competitive scope of global molecular imaging equipment industry include names like United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc., CMR Naviscan Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Neusoft Corporation, Digirad Corporation, MiE Medical Imaging Electronics GmbH, GE Healthcare, Mediso Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

