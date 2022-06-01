New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aviation Lubricants Market by Type, Technology, End User, Application, Platform & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05300605/?utm_source=GNW

1% from 2022 to 2027. Since air breathing engines require proper lubrication to ensure efficiency and prolong the lifetime of components by reducing the wear and tear of moving parts. In case of insufficient lubrication to the bearings, the bearings can score, seize, and even burn in extreme scenarios. This necessitates the careful selection of lubricant based on the design of the equipment and the operating conditions. Even the aviation lubricants that are being manufactured by the market players are designed so as to withstand a wide range of temperatures, pressures, and speeds that the lubricant is exposed to under normal operating and storage conditions.



Based on Type, the engine oil segment of the aviation lubricants market is estimated to dominate market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the engine oil is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period due to their application in the engines to keep them lubricated, cool, and free from external contaminants.



Based on Technology, the synthetic lubricant segment is estimated to lead the aviation lubricants market in 2022.

Owing to their superior performance parameters, as compared to their mineral-based counterparts, the synthetic lubricant segmented accounted for 73% of the total market in 2022 and is projected to hold its dominance in terms of market share during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricants market in 2022.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for aviation lubricants in 2022.This is attributed to the low oil prices and improved efficiency of aircraft operations that are fueling the growth of the aviation industry in the North American region.



The increase in operating hours of commercial aircraft fleet of various airlines and expansion of aircraft fleet of defense forces of different countries in the region are also driving the growth of the North America aviation lubricants market. The key countries considered for market analysis in this region are US and Canada.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Manager Level – 25%, Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 5%, and Latin America – 5%



Key players operating in the aviation lubricants market include Shell plc (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), TotalEnergies Company (France), BP p.l.c. (UK), and PJSC LUKOIL (Russia).



Research Coverage

This research study covers the segmentation of the aviation lubricants market on the basis oftype (engine oil, hydraulic fluid, special lubricants & additives, grease), technology (synthetic, mineral-based), end user (OEM, aftermarket), application (engine, hydraulic systems, landing gear, airframe, others), and platform (commercial aviation, military aviation, business & general aviation). These segments and subsegments are mapped across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East& Africa, and Latin America.

The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding key factors such as the drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the aviation lubricants market. It also offers an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the aviation lubricants market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The aviation lubricants market report focuses on various levels of analyses—industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies; and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The aviation lubricants market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Information regarding the competitive landscape of the aviation lubricants market

• Market Sizing: The estimated market size in 2021 and projection of the market from 2022 to 2027

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aviation lubricants market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the aviation lubricants market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the market for aviation lubricants across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aviation lubricants market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing the market share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East& Africa, and Latin America

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players

