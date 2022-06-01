Hans Henrik Thrane will step down from his role as CFO in Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 19/2022





Columbus A/S has today agreed with Hans Henrik Thrane that he will step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 31 August 2022.

Hans Henrik Thrane has been the CFO of Columbus A/S since 2010.

With Columbus’ continued strategy of becoming a global consultancy, the Board of Directors and Hans Henrik Thrane have decided that Columbus requires a new CFO. Consequently, the Board of Directors in Columbus has decided that this is the right time for Hans Henrik Thrane to leave his position as CFO in Columbus.

“I would like to thank Hans Henrik Thrane for his 12 years as CFO in Columbus. During these 12 years, Hans Henrik Thrane has played a central role in Columbus’ transformation from a smaller IT company to a large, leading company within IT consultancy. I believe that the timing for change is right for both parties, and I am pleased that we can continue to draw on Hans Henrik’s insight until 31 August 2022. I wish Hans Henrik the best of luck with his continued career”, says Ib Kunøe, Chairman of the Board.

”It has been a pleasure to be a part of the exciting journey that Columbus has been on since I joined the company 12 years ago. I would like to thank my colleagues and the Board of Directors for good cooperation over the years. I look forward to following Columbus from the sidelines in the future”, says Hans Henrik Thrane.

During the next three months, Hans Henrik Thrane will hand over his responsibilities.

Columbus has initiated a search for a new CFO.

