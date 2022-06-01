Adoption of Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of as Baltika Without Convening the Meeting

English Estonian

The Management Board of AS Baltika, registry code 10144415, address Valukoja tn 10, Tallinn proposes to the shareholders to adopt resolutions of the shareholders without convening a meeting pursuant to § 2991 of the Commercial Code.

Any questions of shareholders relating to the resolutions proposed can be sent in advance to the e-mail baltika@baltikagroup.com until 16th June and answers to all relevant questions will be made public on website of AS Baltika on www.baltikagroup.com .

The list of shareholders entitled to vote the shareholders’ resolutions will be fixed on 15th June 2022 at the end of the business day of the NASDAQ CSD settlement system.

Resolutions of the shareholders can be voted in the period from 16th June to 22nd June 2022 (inclusive). If a shareholder abstains, he/she shall be deemed to have voted against the resolutions.

A shareholder has two options for giving his/her vote:

By e-mail to baltika@baltikagroup.com during the voting period, by sending a digitally signed or signed on paper and scanned voting ballot filled in by the voting shareholder or his/her authorized representative. By submitting or sending filled-in voting ballot signed by hand by the voting shareholder or his/her authorized representative to the head-office of AS Baltika at Valukoja 10, 11415 Tallinn so that it arrives no later than 22 June 2022 at 4 pm (EET).

When sending a paper-signed and scanned voting ballot by e-mail or sending a paper-signed voting ballot by post, a copy of the personal data page (incl. document validity date) of the shareholder's or his/her representative's identity document (e.g. passport or ID card) must be sent with the voting ballot. The shareholder's representative must also forward a valid power of attorney in Estonian or English in a form that can be reproduced in writing. The shareholder may use a power of attorney form, which is available on website of AS Baltika on www.baltikagroup.com .

If the shareholder is a legal entity registered in a foreign country, please forward a copy of the extract from the relevant foreign commercial register, which shows the right of the representative to represent the shareholder (legal authorization). The statement must be in English or translated into Estonian or English by a sworn translator or an official equivalent to a sworn translator.

The proposals of the Management Board approved by the Supervisory Board are as follows:

Approval of the 2021 Annual report

To approve the 2021 Annual report of AS Baltika as presented.

Profit allocation for 2021

To confirm that the 2021 business year terminated with the net loss of EUR 2,900,644.

Nomination of the auditor and remuneration

To appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ as the auditors of AS Baltika for auditing the financial years 2022-2023 and to remunerate the auditor pursuant to the agreement entered into respectively.

The 2021 Annual report of AS Baltika, the independent auditor’s report and voting ballots will be available to the shareholders from the date of the release of this notice at the website of AS Baltika on www.baltikagroup.com and at the website of the NASDAQ CSD SE Estonian branch on www.nasdaqbaltic.com . Questions regarding the agenda items can be sent by email to baltika@baltikagroup.com or posted to the company’s address.

The resolutions adopted by the shareholders will be published as a stock exchange announcement and on the website of AS Baltika no later than 29th June 2022 in accordance with Commercial Code § 2991 (6).

Brigitta Kippak

Member of the Management Board

brigitta.kippak@baltikagroup.com

