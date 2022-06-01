The global 3D cell culture market is valued at an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.6%

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Cell Culture Market by Type, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05206182/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, a lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research and the high cost of cell biology research are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the 3D Cell culture market, by type, during the forecast period

In 2021, the scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The advantages of scaffolds in 3D cell culture, such as structural rigidity, the availability of attachment points, and support, have greatly driven the preference for scaffold-based 3D cell cultures and ensured the large share of this segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the 3D Cell culture market

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of favorable regulatory guidelines, government support for cell culture-based vaccine production, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian countries.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

• Avantor Inc. (US)

• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

• 3D Biotek LLC (US)

• Emulate Inc. (US)

• CN Bio Innovations (UK)

• InSphero AG (Switzerland)

• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria)

• REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

• Kirkstall Ltd (UK)

• MIMETAS BV (Netherlands)

• PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

• TissUse GmbH (Germany)

• Synthecon Incorporated (US)

• QGel SA (Switzerland)

• Lena Biosciences (US)

• Cellendes GmbH (Germany)

• Advanced BioMatrix Inc. (Part of BICO Group) (US)

• Visikol Inc. (US)

• SynVivo Inc. (US)

• UAB Ferentis (Lithuania)

• Hamilton Company(US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global 3D Cell culture Market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the type, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



