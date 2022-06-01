The global Desktop virtualization market size is expected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2022 to USD 20.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Desktop Virtualization Market by Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164645/?utm_source=GNW

In this scenario, desktop virtualization offers an on-demand failover solution without requiring the financial and physical demand of a backup facility, thereby greatly reducing downtime.

In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customer behaviors and substantially impacted economies and societies.Healthcare, telecommunication, media and entertainment, utilities, and government verticals function day and night to stabilize conditions and facilitate prerequisite services to every individual.



The telecom sector, in particular, is playing a vital role across the globe to support the digital infrastructure of countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Fujitsu’s Global Digital Transformation Survey, offline organizations were damaged more, while online organizations witnessed growth in online demand and an increase in revenue. 69% of the business leaders from online organizations have indicated that they witnessed an increase in their business revenue in 2020. In contrast, 53% of offline organizations saw a drop in revenues.



The small and medium sized enterprises are estimated to account higher CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs are showing interest in deploying DaaS, as it offers the advantages of VDI solutions at a comparatively lower cost and with less complexity.With more employees shifting to mobile devices, enterprises find it difficult to support employees working on their devices.



Some organizations, such as NComputing, are helping SMEs in providing cost- and energy-efficient desktop virtualization solutions by deploying VDI technologies without the need for an established customer base.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the Desktop virtualization market in APAC is highly driven by the rapid digitalization of enterprises across the region.Market growth in this region is attributed to the rapid adoption of cloud computing, the rising number of medium-sized and small enterprises, and the number of start-ups increasing in the region.



Emerging economies, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, are witnessing rapid economic growth and have a high potential to adopt desktop virtualization solutions.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Desktop virtualization market.

• By Company: Tier I: 45%, Tier II: 30%, and Tier III: 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 38%, Directors: 33%, and others: 29%

• By Region: North America: 27%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 45%, Middle East and Africa: 8%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Desktop virtualization solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global Desktop virtualization market.



The major vendors in the global Desktop virtualization market include Citrix systems (US), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Kyndryl Holdings (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Softchoice (Canada), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (California), Ivanti (US), Nasstar (UK), Datacom (New Zealand), NComputing (US), Evolve IP (US), Ericom Software (US), Parallels International (US), V2 Cloud (Canada), Kasm (Virginia), Itopia (US), ClearCube (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Adar (US), Systancia (France), and HiveIO (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Desktop virtualization market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, organization size, verticals, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Desktop virtualization market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164645/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________