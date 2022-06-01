The global operating room integration market is projected to reach USD USD 3.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.1%

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operating Room/OR Integration Market by Component, Application, Device, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136805/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high setup and operational costs is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extentduring the forecast period.



Serviceswasthe fastest-growing segment in thetype ofoperating room integration marketin 2021

Services are projected to growth at the highest growth ratein theoperating room integration market in 2021. The introduction of complex software and the growing focus on healthcare system integration is expected to drive the demand for operating room integration services in the coming years.



Ambulatory Surgical Centers& clinicsis the fastest growingend user segment inthe operating room integrationmarket in 2021

Based on the end user, the operating room integrationmarket is into hospitals, and Ambulatory surgical centers& clinics.In 2021, the ambulatory surgical centers& clinics segment exhibited fastest growth in the global operating room integration market.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the potential cost reductions, the growing patient population, and the rising demand for better quality of care among patients.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases,rising adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies, the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure and the growing market availability of advanced surgical technologies.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1:55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%

• By Designation - C-level: 50%, Director-level: 35%,and Others: 15%

• By Region - North America: 52%,Europe: 26%,AsiaPacific: 8%, Latin America: 9%,and Middle East & Africa: 5%.



Key players in the Operating room integration Market

The key players operating in the operating room integration market includeStryker Corporation (US), STERIS Plc (US), Karl Storz SE & Co.KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Alvo Medical (Poland), Skytron, LLC (US), Merivaara (Finland), Brainlab AG (Germany), Trilux Medical GmbH & Co.



KG (Germany), Caresyntax (Germany), Sony Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Arthrex, Inc. (Germany), and Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzesthe operating room integrationmarket and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based oncomponent, device type, application, end user, and region. The report also providesa competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would helpthem garner a greater share of the market.The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136805/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________