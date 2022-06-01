DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2022£41.88m 
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2022£41.88m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,519,882 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 May 2022 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*84.56p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*83.65p 
   
Ordinary share price 68.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(19.00%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/05/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. 
    
    
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio 
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)11.98% 
2Hargreaves Services Plc 10.05% 
3Ramsdens Holdings Plc8.75% 
4Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.28% 
5Volex Plc8.05% 
6Centaur Media Plc7.68% 
7Cash and other net current assets6.84% 
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc5.74% 
9Adept Technology Group Plc 5.16% 
10DigitalBox plc4.94% 
11Synectics Plc4.82% 
12National World Plc4.26% 
13Tactus Holdings Limited3.90% 
14Venture Life Group Plc1.63% 
15Norman Broadbent Plc1.41% 
16Real Good Food Company Plc0.36% 
 Other6.15% 
 Total100.00% 
    