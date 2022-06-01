Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2022 £41.88m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2022 £41.88m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,519,882

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 May 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 84.56p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 83.65p

Ordinary share price 68.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (19.00%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/05/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 11.98%

2 Hargreaves Services Plc 10.05%

3 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 8.75%

4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.28%

5 Volex Plc 8.05%

6 Centaur Media Plc 7.68%

7 Cash and other net current assets 6.84%

8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 5.74%

9 Adept Technology Group Plc 5.16%

10 DigitalBox plc 4.94%

11 Synectics Plc 4.82%

12 National World Plc 4.26%

13 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.90%

14 Venture Life Group Plc 1.63%

15 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.41%

16 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.36%

Other 6.15%