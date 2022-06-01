|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2022
|£41.88m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 May 2022
|£41.88m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,519,882
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 May 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|84.56p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|83.65p
|Ordinary share price
|68.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(19.00%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/05/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|11.98%
|2
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|10.05%
|3
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|8.75%
|4
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.28%
|5
|Volex Plc
|8.05%
|6
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.68%
|7
|Cash and other net current assets
|6.84%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|5.74%
|9
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|5.16%
|10
|DigitalBox plc
|4.94%
|11
|Synectics Plc
|4.82%
|12
|National World Plc
|4.26%
|13
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.90%
|14
|Venture Life Group Plc
|1.63%
|15
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.41%
|16
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.36%
|Other
|6.15%
|Total
|100.00%