Lands’ End and Draper James Release Final Collection for Summer 2022

Brand’s limited-edition line with Reese Witherspoon sunsets with playful seasonal looks for the whole family

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a classic American lifestyle brand known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, and Draper James, a brand founded by Reese Witherspoon and inspired by her Southern roots, today announce the fourth and final collection of their two-year partnership.

Building on the success of the collaboration’s past several seasons, the latest line will pair Lands’ End’s classic silhouettes with Draper James’ iconic gingham and floral prints across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel and swimwear. In line with Lands’ End’s emphasis on celebrating every body, styles will be available in regular, petite, plus, big and tall, and extended children’s sizes. Budget will also remain a key point of differentiation for the new line, with the entire collection priced from $15.95-144.95.

“We’re excited to announce our fourth and final collection with Lands’ End for Summer 2022,” said Reese Witherspoon. “With a focus on swim and apparel for the whole family, it’s truly a lifestyle collection to outfit you wherever you may go. With size inclusivity and comfort top of mind, the fit, fabrics and beautiful prints will be a staple in your wardrobe this season.”

Over the past two years, Lands’ End’s partnership with Draper James has released four collections, beginning with a women’s swimwear capsule in March 2020. The partnership’s success and customer demand quickly drove expansion, growing to offer selections in men’s, kids, and home as well.

“Whether lounging beachside or on the tennis court, this summer’s collaboration with Draper James is about marrying trending styles and prints with the ‘comfort’ that has become synonymous with Lands’ End in recent years,” said Chieh Tsai, executive vice president, chief product officer at Lands’ End. “This collection puts a beautiful bow on a wonderful two-year partnership with Draper James, offering no shortage of the vibrant colors, flattering styles and whimsical, southern-inspired prints that shoppers have come to anticipate year after year.”

To shop the collaboration from Lands’ End and Draper James, please visit landsend.com, Lands' End retail stores, draperjames.com or Draper James locations in Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Southlake, TX and Lexington, KY. A percentage of proceeds from the collection will benefit Girls Inc.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About Draper James

Draper James is a classic, American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, inspired by her Southern roots. Reese named the brand after her grandparents who taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living. Launched in May 2015, the collection consists of ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents — offering classic grace and charm, no matter where you live. The collection is available at the flagship store in Nashville, as well as the brick-and-mortar locations in Southlake, Texas, Lexington, Ky. and Atlanta — and at draperjames.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy. We work with schools and in communities to provide mentoring relationships, safe spaces and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed. Girls build the knowledge, skills and confidence to lead change in their lives and effect change in the world. Girls Inc. also works with and for girls to advance legislation and policies that increase opportunities for all girls. Together with partners and supporters, we are building a new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

