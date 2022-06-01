TCR² Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences in June

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced that management will participate at two upcoming conferences in June in New York.



Alfonso Quintás-Cardama, Chief Medical Officer of TCR 2 Therapeutics, will present an update on Company progress at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00PM E.T.

Garry Menzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will participate in a panel at the Truist Securities Life Sciences Symposia-cel on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 12:00PM E.T.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at https://investors.tcr2.com/. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

