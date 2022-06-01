Karen Krause Joins TransUnion as Chief Strategy and Communications Officer

CHICAGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has hired Karen Krause as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Communications Officer, effective June 1.

Karen brings deep strategy and corporate development expertise in financial services with extensive experience in growing businesses through acquisitions and transforming operations to grow capabilities globally. She will be responsible for leading TransUnion’s Global Strategy, Communications and Branding functions, with a focus on enabling, facilitating and monitoring our transformation across global platforms and products to achieve our vision and strategy. She will partner with Finance and the Business to support our growth in relation to future M&A priorities.

“TransUnion is building momentum through strategic acquisitions and transforming how we deliver value for our customers, consumers, shareholders and the communities in which we work,” said Chris Cartwright, TransUnion President and CEO. “I’m confident Karen will be a strong addition to TU’s leadership team as we continue to expand our products and services that help people around the world access opportunities that lead to a higher quality of life.”

“The opportunity to help drive impact through the mission of Information for Good is incredibly compelling. I’m thrilled to join the TransUnion team and look forward to advancing TU’s global transformation,” said Krause.

Krause joins TransUnion from JPMorgan Chase, where she served most recently as Global Head of Product Enablement & Delivery, Integrated Payments Product Group. For the past seven years, she has held a variety of transformation leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase in Wholesale Payments and Corporate Strategy. She previously worked in various strategy and corporate development roles at S&P Global, Goldman Sachs, TCR Private Equity and McKinsey. Karen earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated Summa Cum Laude from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.





About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

