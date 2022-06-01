The global motion control market size is expected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to USD 20.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motion Control Market by Offering, System, Industry and Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03207025/?utm_source=GNW

The manufacturers who rely on heavy equipment uptime can predict the machines that are approaching a failure state and isolate and address those physical assets before they pose a risk to throughput, profits, and employee safety. For instance, drives can deliver real-time data about changes in torque or voltage, indicating the machine’s lubricant is breaking down or a bearing needs replacement. Due to this degree of advanced warning, machine owners can schedule maintenance and repairs at a time when the equipment is not in use and long before a failure brings production to a standstill.

"Closed-loop system is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

A The goal of any electrical or electronic control system is to measure, monitor, and control a process and one way in which the user can accurately control the process is by monitoring its output and “feeding” some of it back to compare the actual output with the desired output to reduce the error and if disturbed, bring the output of the system back to the original or desired response. The quantity of the output being measured is called the “feedback signal,” and the type of control system that uses feedback signals to control and adjust itself is called a closed-loop system.These systems automate the manufacturing processesand thereby, close-loop system has high adoption in various critical industries such as automotive, food & beverages, and metals &machine manufacturing, among others.



Pharmaceuticals and cosmeticsis the fastest growing industrial segment of motion controlmarket by 2027

The motion control market for the pharmaceuticals & cosmetics industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027.Maintaining safety, consistency, and efficiency in manufacturing processes is the basic requirement of the pharmaceuticals industry to ensure that products are of the highest quality.



Hence, pharmaceutical companies use motion control solutions to minimize downtime and cost of operations and gain process visibility.



North Americais the second fastest growing market for motion controlduring the forecast period

The motion control market growth in North America is primarily driven by a host of factors, including the rising adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive industry, increasing government spending on the aerospace & defense sector, as well as rapid innovations in the medical devices manufacturing industry. The US is the leading market for motion control products as the major players such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Dover Motion, and Moog Inc. are based in the country.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 -52%, Tier 2 -31%, and Tier 3 -17%

• By Designation: C-level Executives -47%,Directors-31%, andOthers -22%

• By Region: North America -44%, Europe -25%, Asia Pacific-21%, and RoW-10%



The motion control market is dominated by a few globally established players such asABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), FANUC (Japan), Yaskawa Electric (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage

The report segments the motion control market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW),offering(actuators & mechanical systems, motors, motion controllers, drives, sensor & feedback devices, software & services), system (open-loop and closed-loop), and industry (aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, metals & machinery manufacturing, food & beverages, medical, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, printing & paper, and others).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the motion control market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-marketstrategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the motion control marketand provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

