HiringSolved Wins Globee® in 2nd Annual Disruptor Company Awards

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, today shared that it was named a Silver winner in the Globee® Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards.



By optimizing existing data across systems, HiringSolved removes roadblocks, enabling staffing teams to search clean, normalized data with a single click to find who they are looking for in seconds. HiringSolved makes it possible to streamline workflows, find more candidates, drive revenue and improve recruiter performance.

HiringSolved President Neil Bryson shared, “When it comes to hiring, legacy systems overcomplicate processes and cause inefficiencies that slow down outcomes. In today’s challenging job market, HiringSolved works to simplify recruiting through AI-powered search and match, providing actionable insights to help staffing teams make placements faster. It’s an honor to be recognized for our solution.”

“The new era of disruptive innovations is here. Disruptive products, services, technologies and solutions are transforming experiences everywhere while end-user needs are continuously evolving,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.”

Per the Globee Awards program, disruptors are defined as companies with the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies and even entire industries. Highly persistent, the winners are not hindered by the existing ways of industry stalwarts and use technology and tools to do things differently and drive results. Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the process.

Attendees of this week’s Bullhorn Engage Boston 2022 event can learn more about HiringSolved and meet with company representatives in Booth No. 37.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About HiringSolved