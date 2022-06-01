reacHIRE Named to Boston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 50

CONCORD, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reacHIRE, committed to supporting people returning to the workplace through returnship programs and technology solutions, today announced that the company has been named to the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing companies in the state.



"Despite the challenges of the last two years, there has been a growing focus on the relationship between employer and employee, and reacHIRE sits at the center of that conversation,” said reacHIRE CEO Addie Swartz. “So having the work that we’re doing recognized with our first appearance on the Fast 50 is a huge honor and one that our entire team is immensely proud of.”

The Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 companies must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021 to be considered. The numbers are analyzed by the BBJ's research department. The official ranking was announced during a celebration honoring this year's Fast 50 at the Long Wharf Marriott in Boston on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

"We were so happy to be able to celebrate this year's Fast 50 in person, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

To see the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2022/05/19/fast-50-the-fastest-growing-private-companies-in.html.

About reacHIRE

reacHIRE puts action behind gender diversity goals and creates meaningful opportunities for professionals who are looking to return to the workforce. Tailored to meet a company's culture and business needs, reacHIRE's returnship team-based programs deliver the highest retention rate of any Return-to-Work program and are used by industry leaders including Fidelity Investments, Lionbridge, Schneider Electric, T-Mobile and Wayfair. The reacHIRE Aurora talent experience platform is designed to help companies drive engagement, belonging, and retention of women and is trusted by top companies, including Analog Devices, iRobot and Rocket Software. For more information about reacHIRE and its unique talent programs, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.